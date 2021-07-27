Adrian Granados warns Conor Benn “I’m not Samuel Vargas!”

July 27th, 2021

Chicago boxer Adrian Granados is on a mission to upset the United Kingdom fans this weekend when Illinois’ finest battles Conor Benn in Essex.

Granados travels across the pond to promoter Eddie Hearn’s back garden [literally] to face the new British up-and-coming puncher.

An underdog to win, even according to Illinois online betting offers to crunch the pre-fight numbers, Granados has it all to do.

Benn is the son of Nigel Benn, a world champion of the 1990s who was revered as one of the most loved UK scrappers of all time.

Nicknamed “The Dark Destroyer,” Nigel passed his boxing genes to Conor, whom Granados now plans to expose on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old has eight losses from 32 pro contests, is under no illusions about what he needs to do against Benn.

“I’m going to have to stop him because I’m fighting England’s new golden boy in England. I’ve got to stop him,” he pointed out.

“I know everyone was impressed with his fight with Samuel Vargas [who Benn beat in 80 seconds], but he just kind of jumped on Sammy.

“Sammy wasn’t expecting all that. It was a great win for him, but I’m not Samuel Vargas.”

ADRIAN GRANADOS FORM

“Tigre” is undefeated in two following a win over the unheralded Arturo Cario and a draw with 11-1 Jose Sanchez. He knows this could be a final chance to push towards a world title shot.

With three failed fringe WBC title shots under his belt, Granados intends to cause a huge upset in the UK on the first of the Fight Camp series events.

“I’ve asked questions of much better fighters than Conor Benn, and I’m not coming to the U.K. to make up the numbers,” Granados stated.

“This is a big opportunity for me against a fighter I know they’re hyping up to be the next big thing. They’ve made a mistake in picking me. This is a big moment for me, and I’m taking it.”

A win for Benn would be another step towards the bigger welterweight names. Granados faces an uphill battle stopping Benn from reaching 19-0.

