How to watch boxing matches via streaming apps

July 26th, 2021

With the advent of Android apps, you no longer have to rely on subscriptions for streaming boxing events and can now watch all the matches you want for free.

Boxing is a very popular sport, but some governing bodies have made it difficult to watch a preferred match despite you be willing to pay for it. So in order to catch all the action you want, check out these apps which provide an option for multi broadcasting channels.

ESPN

If you are a boxing fan, then ESPN is one of the leading sports streaming channels in the world. You just need to go to the Google Play Store to download the app or an iPhone app store to locate the name and download to install it.

Besides the boxing matches, there are hundreds of other sporting events you can follow on ESPN. The channel also provides highlights and expert analysis of matches in multiple languages.

Hulu

The live TV offering from Hulu includes the ESPN package which ensures the subscribers to watch Golden Boy promotions as well as NBC and FOX events live. Click here for info on Hulu and other top streaming apps.

With Hulu you can access PBC hookups also at a monthly subscription after a seven day free trial. Matches can be seen on two simultaneous streams and 50 hours of cloud DVR coverage.

Mobdro

This is unarguably one of the best sports streaming app which allows you to watch live content, including boxing, from anywhere in the world. The app caters to broadcasters from South Africa, the US, Europe and Africa.

Mobdro is very well organized into categories which makes access to the sports section easy to navigate. Even if you are unable to watch the match live, you can record it to watch it at a later time. Ads can be disabled by consenting to share idle resources.

YouTube

With the largest library of 4k content in store, Youtube allows you to watch all your favourite boxing matches on a big screen with a larger-than-life sound. Additionally, ESPN, FOX and NBC can all be streamed through Youtube TV which ensures subscribers can watch the top ranked boxing matches at a nominal monthly cost with a seven day free trial.

YouTube offers unlimited cloud DVR storage space and also three simultaneous streams, Subscribers are allowed to save recordings for up to nine months.

Sling TV

Subscribers of Sling TV can watch live Golden Boy promotions and boxing bouts on ESPN with their Orange and Orange+ Blue plans. Sling TV Orange plan comes at $30 pm and has one stream account and ten hours of cloud DVR storage.

The Orange+Blue plan offers four simultaneous streams for watching in addition to ten hours of DVR space. New subscribers get a discount of $10 when joining Sling TV.

Final takeaway

Boxing fans today have an unlimited range of options to watch boxing live with some channels with agreement with the biggest promotional companies. Remember, trial membership is free and can be a great way of getting started for your next boxing bout.