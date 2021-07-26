Former heavyweight champ aims to lose thirty pounds for comeback at 50

July 26th, 2021

Former WBO heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs will make his return to the ring this December at the ripe old age of 50 years.

“The Cannon,” who ruled during the 1990s, hoped to make a comeback long before actually getting a date.

Briggs will now face Rampage Jackson as the man himself explained recently in an appearance on SiriusXM’s At the Fights with Randy Gordon and Gerry Cooney.

The main talking points from the interview are below. Fans can listen on the SXM App.

The fight between him and Rampage Jackson will happen in December; they just got back into the gym.

He still has a wall bag in his house that he hits 2-3 times a week and hits it 2-3 times a week. He got that idea from Gerry.

He’s at about 280 pounds right now, but he will get down to about 250.

“Rampage will be lucky if I don’t knock him out before the fight,” he said.

MMA guys see boxers as soft. He’s just glad he has the chance to fight one of them and make it happen.

Used to be homeless when he was younger and glad he was able to do well for himself.

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP STILL GOT IT

He feels like he can still do it. If he couldn’t, he wouldn’t be doing this fight.

The sports game has grown so much in terms of medicine. I wish he had that back when he was fighting since he has asthma.

Aiming to put the fight up on pay per view and is in conversation with a few streaming companies.

Have some big names lining up to be on the card, including Rashad Evans potentially.

It could be a long five months for Jackson before the pair get inside the ropes. The MMA star has been the subject of a relentless social media roasting by Briggs.

They will eventually settle their differences after Briggs turns the magical 50 on December 4th.

Famous for his “Let’s Go Champ!” catchphrase, Briggs missed out on fights with Mike Tyson, David Haye, Wladimir Klitschko, and Fres Oquendo through the last decade.

The American finally gets his chance. But is it far too late?