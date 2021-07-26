The Best Boxing Slots That Will Impress You

July 26th, 2021

Gambling has been a fascination of many people around the world. This has led to establishment of casinos and their various games. These games have high stakes and often test your nerve and logical thinking. Another sport which uses similar tactics is boxing. The entertainment quotient of this play has always been high with people idolising legends like Mike Tyson and growing up watching movies like Rocky Balboa.

These knockout games are identical to a boxing match where you enter the ring and the spin button is used to begin the match. The reels spin offering various features with symbols depicting wild and scatter boxers, punch bags. There are triggers to win in the bonus round and to land a high amount of coins by planning tactically. Some fastest payout online casino Australia that you can find through reviews may offer you these games. The article discusses the growing craze of these slots and throws light on the top 5 options you could play.

5 Top Boxing Slots for Casino Players

Fisticuffs Slot Machine

The Fisticuff Slot machines are available to be played at ComeOnCasino. The machine, powered by Net Entertainment, has fixed five reels and ten playlines. The entire look and feel of the game is old school and the boxing images in it have significant nostalgia associated with it. There are old boxing gloves, shoes and ringside bells. Also, the slot machine has a wooden ring corner stool, boxing belts and trophies as well.

The prominent feature of the machine are its wild symbols. The boxers move in a trademark slapstick fashion which has an old school look and vibe to it like Laurel and Hardy boxing. The element is majorly activated when the two boxers appear adjacent to each other which helps them land the punches. One of them ends up as a wild symbol after flying. There are new wild symbols also available which appear on the reels.

The betting amounts range from the lowest values of €0.20 per spin with coins per payline being 2 in online casino games. The maximum bet per spin is approximated at €200. They also offer complimentary rounds and free spins.

Mike Tyson Knockout Slot Machine

The Mike Tyson Knockout Slot Machine is one of the most prominent machines available due to the presence of one the greatest boxers of all time Mike Tyson. The machine is powered by the less famous Inspired Gaming and has a five-reel slot with twenty paylines.

The reels feature high-valued playing cards in addition to boxing gloves, a boxing championship and a speed punch bag ball. The added glamour quotient making the machine one of the most popular is the symbol of Mike Tyson facing off with his name on the logo and a blue boxing glove with his signature logo on it.

The games have reel modifiers that can increase the frequency of a symbol for one spin. There are mystery symbols like the ringside bell and three bonus symbols for knockouts.

One can bet across the range of 0.10 per spin to 250 per spin without activating a fortune bet. Once the fortune bet is activated the spin amount can range from 0.20 per spin to 200 per spin.

Rocky

This machine is for everyone who is a lover of Rocky movies. The slot games can be played at Paddy Power Casino while it is not suitable for USA players. The game powered by Playtech with a twenty-five pay-line slot has the trademark Burning Heart from Rocky IV playing as the game loads.

This kind of slot gameplay highlights all the main characters from the films like Rocky Balboa, Apollo Creed, Adrain Pennino and many others which appear on the reels as symbols. There are also other symbols which appear on the video slot reels like red and white boxing gloves and a symbol of Italian Stallion Rocky symbol. The symbol enables you multiple spins with x2 multiplier when three or more land on a winning payline. There is also a wild symbol featuring Rocky Balboa where when you land five on an active pay line, 1000 credits are paid. After the winning spin, the double button gets activated and one can gamble by guessing the card colour. The gamble of fortune bet feature has bet ranges from $0.01 per spin to $1,250 per spin. So, as you know, you need very little money to play this best boxing slot. And to do it safely, we recommend that you try $5 minimum deposit casino Canada, which you can choose through reviews, and confidently start playing these slots. It will be very convenient and easy for you.

Pudzianator

The creator of the Pudzianator machine is the Promatic Group, primarily famous as a supplier of physical casino equipment in brick-n-mortar gambling houses and gamble features. It is one of the very first machines made by the company and is based on the story of the famous MMA fighter Mariusz Pudzianowski. The legend was a 5-time winner of the World’s Strongest Man title. The boxing slot game in tribute to this fighter has 5 reels and 25 lines.

The biggest advantage of this top game is the huge amount of unique bonus rounds and opportunities which grants a player up to 405 complimentary free rounds. It has good scatters and wild symbols in addition to a standard RTP of 96,12% and a maximum one-time payout of 1,350%. One can play the slots on desktops as well as mobiles.

Slot Machines Designed with Boxing Theme

This boxing-themed online casino was created by Gameplay Interactive and has been the centre of attention for quite some time now. The brilliant gameplay has added as a bonus to the quality of the game with the boxer in the ring appearing as soon as you turn the reels. The idea behind the game is to always make you feel like a champion while anyone is playing it and give them a chance to shine once the slot spins. Boxing Slot is one of the best options for those who love to have an atmosphere while playing.

With great bonuses on offer, the slot has 5 reels and 15 lines. Any gamer can win 15 complimentary free spins and rounds if they land 3 scatters across one line. There is also a jackpot worth 10,000 coins real money which can be won by landing 5 wilds in one line. For those looking out for an exciting high stake game, here’s your choice. You can regulate your betting amount from as low as 0.01 to as high as 6 coins.

Conclusion

For those who love sports and also are fascinated by the idea of gambling, it is very important to choose online casino games which suit their tastes. With the advent of game developers, there is always a vast array of slots to choose from. There are options to choose between classic to modern sports and having features of your choice. The idea is to make your game more interesting and the stakes higher so that the excitement is enough! This has led to various companies coming up with innovative boxing themed casino ideas which cater to various players globally.