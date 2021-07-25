World Boxing Association respond to WBO criticism of “regular” title status

World Boxing Association chiefs responded to criticism laid at their door by World Boxing Organization President Paco Valcarcel this week.

Valcarcel took to social media to clarity the WBO’s position on secondary titles and other statuses adopted by the WBA and other “sanctioning bodies.”

Despite the WBO also having “WBO Global” secondary titles, Valcarcel said: “WBO will never unify with Regular, Interim nor In Recess.

“We ONLY acknowledge one World Champion per weight division.

“[We are] Waiting on Rigondeaux’ request to be classified accordingly.”

Regarding Rigondeaux, the WBA released a statement.

“The WBA wants to clarify the situation regarding the bantamweight bout between WBA champion Guillermo Rigondeaux and WBO champion John Riel Casimero.

“The fight will be held on August 14th in Carson, California.

“The pioneer body has not approved the title fight as yet. Recently, the WBO president, Francisco Valcarcel, stated on his social media that his organization would not sanction a unification with Rigondeaux since he is not the Super Champion. This is a decision that the WBA accepts and respects.

“Regarding the Cuban, the WBA Championships Committee will wait for his decision on the belt.

“As Valcarcel said, Rigondeaux must request to be ranked to face Casimero, an action for which he should vacate his WBA belt.

“This is a decision he must formally communicate with the pioneer organization.

“Just as we respect the WBO’s position, we also support Rigondeaux in the decision he makes. He has proven to be a great champion and is obliged to decide under the circumstances that have gotten presented to him.”

Both sides seem to be akin to slinging mud despite the fact neither wants to eradicate their titles. However, only the IBF has it correct with one title per division at the moment.

Once others follow suit, the boxing world will undoubtedly be a significantly better place.