LIVE: Olympic Boxing Results – GB’s Peter McGrail shocked 5-0 in opener

July 24th, 2021

Team GB

In the opening session of the Olympic Boxing from Tokoy 2020, a big favorite in Team GB’s Peter McGrail was whitewashed and shocked in his opening bout.

A highly talented fighter from Liverpool, England, McGrail is now expected to start a scramble for his signature as a professional.

Thailand’s Chatchai-Decha Butdee won every round of five when the scores got confirmed.

RESULTS – TOKYO 2020 – Olympic Boxing Session 1

11:00 START – Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

SAKOBI MATSHU Marcelat 0

PETECIO Nesthy 5

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

CACIC Nikolina 5

RAMIREZ Yarisel 0

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

KOSZEWSKA Karolina 5

YUNUSOVA Shakhnoza 0

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

DALGATOVA Saadat 1

MANIKON Baison 4

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

QUILES BROTONS Jose 0

WALKER Kurt Anthony 5

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

GALOS Roland 0

TEMIRZHANOV Serik 5

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

RAGAN Duke 3

KISTOHURRY Samuel 2

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

BUTSENKO Mykola 2

CAICEDO PACHITO Jean Carlos 3

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

ALWADI Mohammad 0

AVILA SEGURA Ceiber David 5

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

EKINCI Necat 2

RADZIONAU Aliaksandr 3

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

MENGUE AYISSI Albert RSC

DLAMINI Thabiso

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

CLAIR Merven 5

SANFORD Wyatt 0

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

TURSUNOV Sanjar 1

BENCHABLA Abdelhafid 4

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

VORONTSOVA Liudmila 1

TESTA Irma 4

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

ARTINGSTALL Karriss 5

KENOSI Keamogetse Sadie 0

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

SOLORZANO Yamileth 0

IRIE Sena 5

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

SHAHBAKHSH Daniyal 5

HAMOUT Mohamed 0

Peter McGrail

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

BUTDEE Chatchai-Decha 5

McGRAIL Peter 0

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

CUELLO Mirco Jehiel 3

SHADALOV Hamsat 2

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

NGUYEN van Duong 3

ALIYEV Tayfur 2

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

ERDENEBAT Tsendbaatar 3

OKOTH Nicholas Okong’o 2

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

ALLICOCK Keevin 0

de la CRUZ BAEZ Alexy Miguel 5

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

OKAZAWA Sewonrets Quincy Mensah 5

KRISHAN Vikas 0

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

JOHNSON Delante 3

ARREGUI Brian Agustin 2

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

SOTOMAYOR COLLAZO Lorenzo

MADIEV Eskerkhan RSC

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

AH TONG Marion Faustino 0

ZIMBA Stephen 5

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

ABDULLAYEV Mahammad

LATYPOV Danis