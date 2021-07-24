LIVE: Olympic Boxing Results – GB’s Peter McGrail shocked 5-0 in opener
In the opening session of the Olympic Boxing from Tokoy 2020, a big favorite in Team GB’s Peter McGrail was whitewashed and shocked in his opening bout.
A highly talented fighter from Liverpool, England, McGrail is now expected to start a scramble for his signature as a professional.
Thailand’s Chatchai-Decha Butdee won every round of five when the scores got confirmed.
RESULTS – TOKYO 2020 – Olympic Boxing Session 1
11:00 START – Kokugikan Arena
Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
SAKOBI MATSHU Marcelat 0
PETECIO Nesthy 5
Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
CACIC Nikolina 5
RAMIREZ Yarisel 0
Women’s Welter (64-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
KOSZEWSKA Karolina 5
YUNUSOVA Shakhnoza 0
Women’s Welter (64-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
DALGATOVA Saadat 1
MANIKON Baison 4
Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
QUILES BROTONS Jose 0
WALKER Kurt Anthony 5
Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
GALOS Roland 0
TEMIRZHANOV Serik 5
Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
RAGAN Duke 3
KISTOHURRY Samuel 2
Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
BUTSENKO Mykola 2
CAICEDO PACHITO Jean Carlos 3
Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
ALWADI Mohammad 0
AVILA SEGURA Ceiber David 5
Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
EKINCI Necat 2
RADZIONAU Aliaksandr 3
Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
MENGUE AYISSI Albert RSC
DLAMINI Thabiso
Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
CLAIR Merven 5
SANFORD Wyatt 0
Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
TURSUNOV Sanjar 1
BENCHABLA Abdelhafid 4
Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
VORONTSOVA Liudmila 1
TESTA Irma 4
Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
ARTINGSTALL Karriss 5
KENOSI Keamogetse Sadie 0
Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
SOLORZANO Yamileth 0
IRIE Sena 5
Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
SHAHBAKHSH Daniyal 5
HAMOUT Mohamed 0
Peter McGrail
Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
BUTDEE Chatchai-Decha 5
McGRAIL Peter 0
Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
CUELLO Mirco Jehiel 3
SHADALOV Hamsat 2
Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
NGUYEN van Duong 3
ALIYEV Tayfur 2
Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
ERDENEBAT Tsendbaatar 3
OKOTH Nicholas Okong’o 2
Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
ALLICOCK Keevin 0
de la CRUZ BAEZ Alexy Miguel 5
Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
OKAZAWA Sewonrets Quincy Mensah 5
KRISHAN Vikas 0
Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
JOHNSON Delante 3
ARREGUI Brian Agustin 2
Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
SOTOMAYOR COLLAZO Lorenzo
MADIEV Eskerkhan RSC
Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
AH TONG Marion Faustino 0
ZIMBA Stephen 5
Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32
ABDULLAYEV Mahammad
LATYPOV Danis