RayJay Bermudez headlines July 31 in Massachusetts

July 23rd, 2021

Undefeated ABF American West super lightweight champion RayJay “The Destroyer” Bermudez (12-0, 9 KOs) will headline “Fight Night on the Charles at Mosley’s,” presented by Vertex Promotions, in Massachusetts’ first professional boxing match event in 1 ½ years, at Mosley’s On The Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts.

The 23-year-old Bermudez, fighting out of Albany (NY), faces Bergman “The Snake” Aguillar (15-8-1, 5 KOs), the former WBA FEDALATIN Super Featherweight Champion, in the 8-round main event for the vacant NBA Continental junior welterweight title in what will be the first pro boxing show ever in the neighboring Boston town of Dedham.

“I’m excited to be headlining for the first time,” the former upstate New York amateur standout Bermudez said. “I’m going to put on a good fight for the fans and do my thing. My opponent is a southpaw and I’ve fought three southpaws. Straight right hands, go left not right, and stay away from his left is the plan. I want to get him out no later than five rounds. I’ll box, set him up, and hopefully get him out.”

Hector Bermudez, who Hector has trained several world champions including TJ Doheny and Javier Fortuna, is his nephew RayJay’s head trainer. He treats me like anybody else, no special treatment,” RayJay explained. He pushes me to the limit and doesn’t take it easy on me. That’s good for me.”

Undefeated welterweight prospect James “The Slim Reaper” Perella (7-0, 5 KOs), of Mansfield (MA), is a 4-time USA New England Championships and 4-time New England Golden Gloves Champion, who will take on Indiana’s Rakim Johnson (6-12-1, 5 KOs) in the 6-round, co-featured event.

Another undefeated prospect, Weymouth (MA) middleweight Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan (6-0, 6 KOs), faces Isiah Hart (6-1-1, 4 KOs) in a 6-round Special Middleweight Attraction. Hogan is the reigning New Hampshire Silver Welterweight Champion.

Also fighting on the undercard, all in 4-round bouts, are Dorchester (MA) featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) vs. pro-debuting Lucinei Santos, Weymouth (MA) welterweight Eric “Gladiator” Goff (2-0, 2 KOs), vs. Austin Reed Ward (0-6), Boston lightweight Jonathan de Pina (4-1, 3 KOs) vs. Mike Fowler (7-37, 2 KOs), Boston welterweight James Murrin vs. Concord’s (NH) Maycon Oller in a battle of pro-debuting welterweights, Worcester’s (MA) pro debut junior lightweight Alex Rivera vs. Hawaiian Richard “Hit To Hard” Bernard (1-3-1), and Dorchester cruiserweight Bernard Joseph (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Francisco Neto (1-13-1, 1 KO), of Woburn (MA) by way of Brazil.

Bouts subject to change

Championship final matches of the New England Silver Gloves Tournament will precede the evening’s pro card, during the July 31st afternoon segment, between 2-5 p.m. ET ($20.00 admission fee at door).

Limited tickets for the evening’s pro card will be available at the door for $95.00 (row 1), $85.00 (2nd row), $65.00 (3rd row), $55.00 (general admission) and $45.00 (standing room).

Doors will open at 7 pm. ET with the first bout scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.