Hearn doubts Fury vs. Wilder III happens or AJ heavyweight clash in 2022

July 23rd, 2021

Mark Robinson

After son Eddie took column inches of blame from Tyson Fury promoter Bob Arum over the cancellation of an Anthony Joshua undisputed heavyweight fight, father Barry Hearn doubts even the Deontay Wilder trilogy happens.

Eddie was a central character as Fury vs. Joshua became the top division battle with the most hot air in 2021. Eventually, the fight collapsed over something both sides should have known before they even entered talks.

Mediation undertaken by Wilder eclipsed everything else, provided the American spurned any offer to step aside – which he did. This scenario meant Fury could do only one thing or face legal proceedings from Wilder.

Fury and Wilder got penciled in to fight this weekend. Sadly, that fell apart as Fury pulled out due to a Covid diagnosis. They will now meet on October 9, all being well.

Regarding Joshua, the Briton will take on his mandatory in Oleksandr Usyk. They collide on September 25th in London.

HEAVYWEIGHT BATTLE

Asked whether he believes talks will pick back up in 2022 and result in the fight all of England wants, Hearn was at his skeptical best when speaking to Betfred TV at the World Darts Matchplay.

“I’m doubtful. Eddie thinks it will, but then the money that was available last time didn’t do it,” pointed out Hearn.

“I really hope we do, maybe I’m just getting old and cynical, but I really don’t believe anybody anymore.

“I listen to a load of rubbish. I’m getting to the age where I don’t want to listen to it anymore.

“I want to say “put up or shut up.” – Get in the ring, give the public what they want. I know AJ is 100 percent there and wants to do it tomorrow.”

FURY vs. WILDER III

Continuing, Hearn aired his disbelief that even the Wilder encounter is one hundred percent certain to go ahead.

“Let’s hope Tyson Fury comes through with the same thought process [so we can get the AJ fight on]. Best of luck to him should he ever fight Deontay Wilder as well.”

In a final dig, Hearn jumped on the same bandwagon as his son, stating Fury vs. Wilder III only got postponed due to poor ticket sales.

“If you have got any common sense, don’t listen to all this nonsense about “we’d sold £15 million worth of tickets”. You can check the inventory online.

“You don’t have to make up things like that. The British public, they’re not idiots. They know,” he concluded.