Foster injured, Ahmed vs Khademi British title fight replaces Cunnigham clash

July 23rd, 2021

Hall-Of-Fame Promoter Frank Warren’s Queensberry are bringing a stacked card, including THREE British title fights, to the Utlilita Arena, Birmingham on Saturday August 28, live on BT Sport.

Anthony Cacace will defend against Lyon Woodstock, Akeem Ennis-Brown against Sam Maxwell and Ijaz Ahmed and Kaisy Khademi will contest the vacant British Super-Flyweight title.

Other big names on the blockbuster bill includes Anthony Yarde and boxing’s biggest ticket seller Nathan Heaney.

Former World Light-Heavyweight title challenger Yarde (20-2, 19 KOs) has a warm-up ahead of his likely rematch against Commonwealth champion Lyndon Arthur, who controversially outpointed him last December.

Akeem Ennis-Brown (14-0, 1 KO) will risk his British and Commonwealth Super-Lightweight championships against Liverpool’s former amateur superstar Sam Maxwell (15-0, 11 KOs).

The Gloucester man hasn’t boxed since winning his title in a points win against Philip Bowes last September.

He had been due to face Maxwell in March, but was injured and his challenger had to be content with a points win against late sub Ben Fields.

Belfast’s Anthony Cacace (18-1, 7 KOs) will finally get to defend his British Super-Featherweight crown against Lyon Woodstock (12-2, 5 KOs).

Injuries and illness has prevented the fight taking place since it was first scheduled last August, and it promises to be a cracking 12 rounder.

In a fourth title fight Telford’s Liam Davies (9-0, 4 KOs) will make his first defence of the English Bantamweight title he won so impressively against Sean Cairns last November.

Warren added: “Ennis-Brown v Maxwell and Cacace v Woodstock fights promise and will deliver excitement for those lucky enough to be there and BT Sport viewers.

“Ahmed v Khademi was a closely fought contest first time out, I can only imagine fans will be treated to much the same this time around.

“This is a card that no one can have any complaints about.”

Stoke Middleweight Heaney(12-0, 4 KOs) will have his raucous army behind him when he boxes a ten rounder in his third fight under the Queensberry banner.

Warren hopes that next summer, Heaney will be fighting on an open air show at the bet365 Stadium, home of his beloved Stoke City.

Northampton Super-Lightweight Eithan James (5-0) will box a six rounder on the bill.

Dublin’s Willo Hayden a training partner of Conor McGregor makes his professional debut in a four round Super-Lightweight contest.

Also in four round action is Nottingham Light-Heavyweight Ezra Taylor (1-0, 1 KO) and Telford debutant Super-Lightweight Macauley Owen.