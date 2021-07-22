Was Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III always destined to be postponed?

July 22nd, 2021

The fight initially scheduled for July 24 between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder served as the cap to their three-part boxing match trilogy. However, after the Englishman Fury had tested positive for COVID-19, as well as a few others in his camp, it wasn’t possible to keep the match as originally scheduled.

The boxing match between the two is now on October 9th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With all the buildup leading to this fight, was it simply that Fury vs. Wilder III was always destined to be postponed?

No Stranger to Delays

Since the start of the pandemic, disruptions in planned events across all sports became commonplace. Whether it be rescheduling efforts in the Premier League or the NBA’s delayed restart, the sporting world has become very familiar with unexpected changes in planning. Boxing is no exception to this.

A month earlier, a match between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos got rescheduled. It happened after the unified lightweight champion declared positive for COVID-19.

While sporting events have resumed and have attempted to shoulder through the ongoing crisis, due to the proximity the fighters remain, positive results for COVID necessarily end the bout. After all, there are no substitutes in the sport.

Before Fury returned the positive COVID result, his team had already been in the United States in preparation for the upcoming bout. Thanks to his recent positive result, he is expected to return to the United Kingdom. He will return once it is appropriate for the third bout.

Under normal circumstances, the fight would have been sure to go ahead as planned. Strongly anticipated by boxing fans as the heavyweight matchup of the summer to watch out for, the match was poised to capture a massive audience.

The previous matches certainly lived up to their entertainment potential. In the first round between the two, they met each other blow for blow. Both men had walked away from the bout with a draw.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder rematch

The second match was a much different affair. Fury dominated the rematch until the bell rang in the seventh round. While that should’ve been the end of it, there was a contract clause allowing for the loser of the match to demand a third match.

Deontay Wilder was quick to make use of the contract’s clause. But a series of injuries, general pandemic logistical problems, and an eventual positive test all postponed the rematch. In the meantime, Fury moved onto other fights. He conversed with Anthony Joshua in a bid to unify all four recognized world championships.

Unwilling to let it go, Wilder took the battle from the ring to the courts. A judge eventually decided that Fury was obligated to accept Wilder’s request for a rematch.

Since the second fight had taken place, Wilder had insinuated in various ways that the fight either wasn’t entirely fair. He blamed his trainer [Mark Breland] for supposedly conspiring with his opponent – also claiming that Fury had somehow manipulated his boxing gloves for undue advantage.

October 9

Furthermore, assuming no further positive testing results, the highly anticipated boxing match will occur on October 9th.

Even though the wills of the two men indeed were not entirely to blame, the unique global circumstances always made the likelihood of some delays near certain.

With nearly all global sports experiencing some scheduling difficulties, it was almost surefire that the heavyweight boxing attraction would have to get settled another day.