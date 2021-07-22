Sergio Martinez vs Brian Rose – What year is this?

July 22nd, 2021

If somebody told you Sergio Martinez and Brian Rose were going to fight, you’d be forgiven for thinking it could have been the year 2014.

Martinez, a former world champion and pound-for-pound star, retired in 2014 after losing his title to Miguel Cotto. Rose, on the other hand, had his solitary world title shot that same year.

Nonetheless, the pair of veterans are slated to meet on September 18th in a contest confirmed by the World Boxing Council this week.

WAR of the ROSES

“The War of the Roses card involves the third fight in the blossoming return of the garland winning Sergio “Maravilla” Martínez (53-3-2, 30 KO). Martinez was the holder of the WBC world belt at the beginning of the last decade.

“There will be four professional fights that the promoter of the former world champion will present. It takes place on September 18 in the Valdemoro bullring (Madrid).

“Sergio Martinez will fight against former British world title challenger Brian Rose (32-6-1, 8 KO). It`s been made possible by the goodwill of MaravillaBox and Vicious Promotions, with the mediation of Ricky Pow, representative of the WBC.

Pow has certainly been key in the negotiations, with the great support of Óscar Zardaín and Kieran Farrell.

UNDERCARD

“In addition, the European Flyweight Championship will be contested by two Spaniards, Ángel Moreno (21-4-2, 6 KO) and Juan Hinostroza (10-9-1, 5 KO). A duel awaited on for years.

“Also, Adrián Torres (2-1, 1 KO) is in his fourth fight as a professional. It comes after a year and a half of inactivity.

He will seek to continue on the good path after a debut in which physical problems in the biceps caused the defeat. Finally, Iker Fernández from MaravillaBox will make his professional debut.

“The run-up to these four fights will be of great appeal to fans of new technologies. There have been amateur contests with protagonists from the Internet world.

“Those will be amateur boxing matches that will be sanctioned as such.”

As Martinez is rated unfathomably by the WBA, the Argentine is in with a chance of fighting for a world title at 46. That’s if he can continue winning.

Furthermore, Rose is having a second run after a premature retirement.