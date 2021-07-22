Opinion: Onus is on promoters in secondary title “false world champ” mess

July 22nd, 2021

The secondary “world champ” title mess is again in the spotlight as promoters continue to label the WBA “regular” belt a bonafide championship.

Two companies decided to call their latest WBA “regular” world title bouts as if they were bonafide championships and the winner would get crowned a world champion.

Everyone with boxing indeed in their hearts knows this is certainly not the case. Boxing fans and media alike are becoming sick of it.

It all starts with promoters. If they stop paying the fees and subsequently calling their shows “world title events,” then this will all go away quickly.

We’ve got several fighters at present calling themselves “world champions.” It’s not fair on them. We know history will not judge in their favor.

Fans have to come together and shun this whole charade as soon as possible. There is no WBA “regular” world title, and there isn’t a place for a WBC “Franchise” world champion standing alongside a “normal” champion in our sport.

Both of these accolades need to get tagged as something else. Those belts with the significant champion should be the only ones in circulation.

The WBO should also retract their “Global” offering as this confuses everyone. The IBF is the only organization to get it right at the moment.

FALSE WORLD CHAMP TAG

From Gervonta Davis being called a three-weight world champion to Guillermo Rigondeaux not being recognized for his part in a “unification” with John Riel Casimero, it’s a horrible situation all around.

And that’s without even mentioning the worst division of them all at heavyweight.

This week, WBN got an exclusive with Trevor Bryan. The American firmly sees himself as the heavyweight champion and believes Anthony Joshua is secondary to him as he only holds the newer “super” title.

I mean, things don’t get much worse than that. We are giving these hard-working contenders falsehoods that they hold a bonafide belt.

If those top-level promoters stood firm and said they’ll no longer fork out cash for these belts, things would become a lot better sooner rather than later.

But telling a fighter, they are fighting for a world title when they are not is turning out to be one of the worst crimes in this confusion.

Stop it now.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.