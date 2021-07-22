Greg Cohen trio remain undefeated with KO victories in Atlanta

July 22nd, 2021

A trio of Greg Cohen Promotions prospects were back in action last Friday (July 16) night at the Buckhead Fight Club in Atlanta, as DaCarree “MacTruck” Scott, Wilfredo “El Bravo” Flores, and DeMichael “Triggerman” Harris stayed undefeated with impressive victories.

Fighting in the night’s main event, Georgia native and power-punching heavyweight prospect DaCarree Scott (6-0, 6 KOs) scored a highlight reel one-punch 42-second, first-round knockout over Tennessee’s Jaden Booth.

Known as “MacTruck” for a reason, 23-year-old Scott demolished Booth with a show-stopping right hand for his fifth consecutive first-round stoppage. Fighting for the second time this year, Scott says he’s ready for bigger names in bigger fights.

“I knew he was out when I landed the right hand and rolled the left hook,” said the victorious Scott. “I could see he was falling face first. I just want to look impressive every time I fight, so people say, ‘I want to see him again!’ Hopefully, my next fight will be on TV, so I can show the world that I’m the next big thing!”

One the undercard, New York-based undefeated lightweight Wilfredo Flores (9-0, 5 KOs) returned from an extended hiatus to stop rugged Texan Jose Ceja at 2:23 of round two. The fight ended after Flores dropped Ceja with a right hook supported by a flurry of follow-up punches that forced the referee Brian Stutts to stop the fight.

“It’s been a while since my last fight, almost two years,” said a happy Flores. “I didn’t feel out of it because boxing is second nature to me and I’m always sparring and always ready. I wanted the experience to last, so I took my time with this fight. I’m a competitor; I was so excited to finally be in the ring again to feel the 8-oz gloves and have the crowd cheering. I can’t wait for my next fight and having the competition get tougher and tougher because it will allow me to show the world a future lightweight champ out of Dunkirk, New York.”

And in the featured bout of the night, undefeated super featherweight puncher DeMichael Harris survived a bit of a scare but still managed to demolish opponent Devante Stevenson in 2:57 of the first round.

24-year-old Harris (5-0, 5 KOs), a towering 6’ tall native of Cleveland, but now living and training in Atlanta, was able to get the victory despite what he calls some questionable refereeing.

“I fought an opponent a lot shorter than I’m used to fighting, and the referee kept saying I was hitting him low and behind the head,” explained Harris. “He took two points away from me and told me I was a punch away from getting disqualified. I had to adjust, but I still got the TKO in the first. Fighting in Atlanta felt amazing. I’m still getting back in the groove and getting the rust off, but I felt sharp in there. It was a good performance. I would like to fight better competition, next fight. I know I have the skill set, composure and attitude to do the same things to a better fighter.”

“All three of my guys were sensational,” said Greg Cohen. “They all showed development from their last fights and they all got the knockout victories. I’m very happy with all three guys. DaCarree Scott’s knockout should be a candidate for KO of the year. Wilfredo Flores looked as sharp and dangerous as ever and DeMichael Harris learned a valuable lesson about adjustments in a fight before taking out his guy. Overall, it was a very good night for everyone.”