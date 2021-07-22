Fernando Vargas Jr. and brother Amado in action this week

July 22nd, 2021

Team Vargas

Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) and brother Amado “El Malvado” Vargas (2-0, 1 KO), the sons of former two-time light middleweight world champion, Fernando Vargas, will be action this Friday July 23, 2021, in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

The show titled, “Campeonata Nacional “Mosca” Cuentas Pendientes”, a $12.99 PPV event, is presented by GRAND MEX-ENT, in association with the WBC.

Fernando Vargas Jr., age 24, stands 5′ 11″ and fights out of the southpaw stance. Campaigning at middleweight, Vargas Jr. aspires of becoming a world champion one day. He knows he has a long road ahead but has tremendous confidence in himself.

“I grew up in boxing having been around the numerous gyms my dad took me to as a kid,” said Vargas Jr., who will be facing Able Luna of Mexico. “I didn’t have an extensive amateur career, but I’ve been sparring top pros since I was a teenager. I believe in myself, and I know I have the drive to make it in boxing. I’m going to do everything possible to make my dreams of become a world champion come true. I’m grateful to my dad for always being in my corner and I can’t wait to fight this Friday in Mexico, where the fans are the greatest.”

Amado Vargas, age 21, stands 5′ 8″, and fights out of the orthodox stance in the featherweight division. Known for his great footwork, Amado also has dreams and aspirations of become a world champion.

“I made my pro debut earlier this year and I was able to get the knockout, which was an incredible feeling,” stated Amado Vargas, who spares off against Fernando De La Cruz. “There is nothing like growing up in a boxing family with a dad who accomplished some tremendous feats in this sport, like becoming a world champion at age 21. I just want to follow in my dad’s footsteps but make my own path. This Friday I’ll be fighting alongside my brother for the first time as a pro, and it’s going to be fun. Fighting in Mexico is always fun because the fans are so passionate.”

Fernando Vargas Jr. and Amado are both co-managed by famed adviser Egis Klimas, who was voted 2016 Manager of the Year from the Boxing Writers Association of America, for guiding Vasyl Lomachenko and Sergey Kovalev to the pinnacle of the boxing world, and Jose De La Cruz, who is best known for making Jorge Linares a multiple world champion.