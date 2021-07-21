EXCLUSIVE: Trevor Bryan talks July 23 Garrett Smithley NFT collaboration

WBA “regular” heavyweight title-holder Trevor Bryan will hold an NFT auction on July 23, collaborating with NASCAR driver Garrett Smithley.

WBN learned Bryan had signed a sponsorship deal with SEEDD.IO – a blockchain DEFI company. He will be attending an NFT LIVE auction with NASCAR star Smithley this week.

It will be the first time a boxing belt holder and a NASCAR racer have collaborated on an NFT purchase. This will also be Bryan’s first dip into the NFT market.

The starting bid for the exclusive NFT is $1,000, along with ringside tickets at Bryan’s next fight. There will also be signed gloves, shorts, and shoes.

Bryan and Smithley’s event will be streamed live on the 23rd of July at the Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando Autograph Collection.

The NFTs will be available for bid on UREEQA.com.

Speaking exclusively to World Boxing News, Bryan said: “Blockchain is the future, NFT’s are the future. I’m the future!

“Personally, I’m very impressed with how innovative blockchain and NFT’s have become. It’s bringing the world together.

“I want to give a big shout-out to the whole SEEDD.IO development team and UREEQA for the opportunity to tap into this space.

“I mean, when is the last time you have seen a NASCAR driver and a boxing champion collaborate?”

TREVOR BRYAN NFT

Asked about his favorite item from the NFT collaboration, Bryan responded: “I believe the gloves are my favorite.

“They are one pair of my many knockout gloves. Now I have fourteen more pairs of gloves as my record is 21 wins and 15 knockouts. Let’s go, champ!”

On when boxing fans may see Bryan back in the ring again, he concluded: “Before the year is out, you will see me in action.”

To bid on the Trevor Bryan / Garrett Smithley collaboration NFT, visit UREEQA.com on July 23rd.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.