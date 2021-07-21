Oscar Valdez defends WBC belt vs Olympic gold medalist who beat him

July 21st, 2021

Rising pound-for-pound star Oscar Valdez will defend his WBC super featherweight title in a clash that shows Bob Arum is not afraid to match his fighters.

After Valdez authored a title-winning knockout for the ages in February over Miguel Berchelt, for his encore — and the first defense of his title — the undefeated two-time Mexican Olympian will make his desert homecoming.

Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs) will look to make it 30 for 30 against undefeated 2016 Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição on Friday, Sept. 10 from the AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona.

A native of Nogales, Mexico, Valdez moved to Tucson as a young child and spent his elementary school years there before returning to Mexico.

“Oscar Valdez is coming off a career-best performance. He wants to put on a spectacular showing in front of the great Tucson fans,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“Conceição has been waiting for this shot ever since he turned pro, and having promoted him for his entire career. I know he’ll be at his very best.

Valdez cemented his status as one of the faces of Mexican boxing with his 10th-round knockout over longtime champion Berchelt.

He is 8-0 in world title fights, including six defenses of the WBO featherweight world title he won in July 2016.

Valdez and Conceição fought as amateurs in the gold medal match of the 2009 Pan American Games. Conceição prevailed by a single point.

Valdez turned pro nearly four years before Conceição (16-0, 8 KOs), making history as the first Brazilian boxer to capture Olympic gold.

A native of Bahia, Conceição made his pro debut in November 2016 on the Manny Pacquiao-Jessie Vargas undercard. He knocked out four of his first five foes. Last October, he survived an early knockdown to edge Louie Coria by unanimous decision.

He last fought on April 10 in Tulsa. Conceição knocked out Jesus Antonio Ahumada in the seventh round.

OSCAR VALDEZ

“I am very excited to fight in my second home, Tucson, Arizona, where I will have my first defense of the WBC super featherweight world title,” Valdez said.

“It motivates me to know that I will defend the title in front of my friends and my family. I will be willing to put it on the line as in all my fights.

“I’m coming to give a great show to my people, and I can’t wait to see you on Sept. 10.”

Conceição said, “I’ve been waiting my whole life for this opportunity. That’s why I’m training with great determination. I will represent my family and Brazil.

“I already won a gold medal for my country. Now I will bring home a world title. With great determination, I will deliver a great performance against Oscar Valdez. It will be a true spectacle!”

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets starting at $25 go on sale Tuesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. MST and can be purchased by visiting Etix.com.