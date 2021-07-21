CES takes back-to-back MMA and boxing events on Aug 6 and 7 to Springfield

July 21st, 2021

Will Paul

CES MMA and CES Boxing invade the MGM Springfield in the heart of Metro Center in Springfield, MA, with back-to-back shows next month, a blockbuster summertime spectacular signaling a long-awaited return to full-time promoting for one of the region’s top combat sports attractions.

The weekend kicks off Friday, August 6 with CES 63 live on UFC FIGHT PASS®, featuring a heavyweight showdown between five-time UFC veteran Yorgan De Castro (6-3, 5 KOs) of Fall River, MA, and Iowa’s Rakim Cleveland (21-13, 13 KOs), followed by live championship boxing on Saturday, August 7, headlined by reigning WBC USNBC Silver Super Middleweight Champion Kendrick Ball Jr. (16-1-2, 11 KOs) defending his title against Meridian, MS, challenger Tyi Edmonds (14-3, 9 KOs).

Tickets for both events are available online at CESFights.com. CES 63 streams live on FIGHT PASS beginning at 8 pm ET with play-by-play announcer Michael Parente (@MichaelParente) and color commentator Joe Lauzon (@JoeLauzon), a 27-time UFC vet, and FUN 107 on-air personality and cageside correspondent Madelyn Grimaldi (@maddieonair).