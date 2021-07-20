Tyson Fury, AJ warned on Olympic gold medalist’s heavyweight intentions

July 20th, 2021

Rio 2016

Powerful Evgeny Tishchenko is a talented fighter with heavyweight ambitions after claiming gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have now been forwarned that the new Russian knockout machine is heading up to their weight class.

Tishchenko, also the 2015 World Amateur champion, has been tipped to be a force by the Scot he beat in a couple of rounds last year.

John McCallum is matched on manager Mo Prior’s show at the York Hall in Bethnal Green on Saturday, August 7, his first outing since Tishchenko stopped him in two rounds in Russia last November.

HEAVYWEIGHT

Tishchenko has since lost to Thabiso Mchunu, and McCallum believes his future is up at heavyweight.

The 33-year-old from Edinburgh said: “Tishchenko definitely has the size and skills to go up to heavyweight.

“BoxRec has him as 6ft 5ins, but he’s taller than that. I’m 6ft 2ins tall, and he towered over me. He must be 6ft 7 ins, maybe more.

“He definitely looked a bit drained at the scaling, and I don’t think he will stay at cruiserweight for too much longer.

“He’s a good fighter. He has a good European style with a solid jab and good timing.”

McCallum knows all about going up weight classes, having boxed at super-welterweight before jumping up the weight divisions.

He said: “I used to knock people over in the gym and then drain myself down to fight and struggle to win on points.

“The older you get, the harder it is to lose weight, and anyway, I feel much stronger at cruiserweight.

“I’m looking to have a good 50-50 test at the York Hall and then go for titles again.

“People might laugh because he beat me in two rounds. But I honestly believe that with an eight-week camp, I could have beaten Tishchenko.

“I only had two weeks’ notice for the fight and had to lose 12 kgs – and I hadn’t fought for nearly two years either.

“I feel I belong at that level. Once I’ve got my next fight out of the way, I will be looking for another title shot.”