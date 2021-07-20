Ruben Torres headlines as Thompson Boxing welcome back fans

July 20th, 2021

Undefeated lightweight prospect, Ruben “Ace” Torres (11-0, 9 KOs), who is nearing the point of being called a contender, will headline Thompson Boxing’s “We. Are. Back.” on Saturday, August 14th, 2021.

Torres will be taking on Richard “Diamante” Zamora (19-4, 12 KOs), of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, in a scheduled 8-round bout.

540 days after their last live event, this will be the first fight with fans in attendance and everyone is encouraged to get their tickets now.

Tickets priced at $50, $75, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

This event will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. Doors open at 5:00 pm PT with the first fight starting at 7:00 pm PT.

Torres, now 23-years-old from South Central Los Angeles, is trained and managed by Danny Zamora, who has worked with Torres since the start of his career.

“I am so excited to have the fans back,” said Torres. “I feed off the crowd’s energy and it makes me want to put on the best performance possible for them. Knowing I’ll have friends and family there makes a huge difference, but I still have a job to do against Zamora who is no slouch inside the ring.”

Torres is nearing the point of being a ten-round fighter and facing an experienced veteran like Zamora will be a good test. He has goals of a world title shot soon.

“I am excited about this fight because this opponent brings a lot to the table,” Torres continued. “He has fought Mario Barrios, Antonio Moran, and many other great fighters and I want to show that is the level that I am on.”

“We are happy to announce that we can finally open safely to the public. We were able to successfully promote our shows during this tough time through our live streams,” said Ken Thompson of the 321 Boxing series that launched in July of 2020. “But it is the fans who make each event unique with the atmosphere, they bring that extra motivation to the fighters. This will surely be a sold-out show and I can’t wait to see everyone having a great time, enjoying great fights.”

In the co-feature, super bantamweights Humberto Rubalcava (11-2, 7 KOs), of Orange, Calif, and Eros Correa (10-0, 7 KOs), of San Jose, Calif., will go to battle in an 8-round bout.

This event will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, in additions to Fight Hub TV, our proud Media Partner.

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Super lightweight Israel “Bad Ways” Mercado (9-1, 7 KOs) of Pamona, Calif., will face Eduardo “Dinamita” Rafael Reyes (10-17, 6 KOs) of Reynosa, Mexico (6-rounds).

Welterweight Louie Lopez (8-1-1, 4 KOs) of nearby Corona, Calif., will face an opponent TBA (6-rounds).

Middleweight Nelson “Knuckle” Oliva (1-0, 1 KO) of Fontana, Calif. will face Antonio Duarte (2-2) of Tijuana, Mexico. (4-rounds)

Opening the card is bantamweight Lazaro Vargas of Indio, Calif (1-0, 1 KO), who will face Alexis Alvarado (2-0, 2 KOs), of La Puente, CA. (4-rounds)

Rich Marotta will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer and Steve Kim. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.

This event is sponsored by Thompson Building Materials, transforming spaces in beautiful places; Omega Products International, the leading stucco manufacturer in the United States; Henry / Fortifiber, moisture system control as easy as 1,2,3, and Makita, rule the outdoors.