Nelson Vazquez judged almost 1000 fights, was 117-111 just a brain fart?

July 20th, 2021

Nelson Vazquez, the Puerto Rican judge at the center of a storm from the Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano fallout, has judged almost 1000 bouts during a 34-year career.

As far as we can see, his record doesn’t fit with the incompetence shouts aimed at him via social media.

Although, Scoring Charlo vs. Castano 117-111 to the former was as shocking as they come.

Vazquez got rightfully scrutinized during the aftermath, with calls from high authority to stand him down from judging again.

The card was undoubtedly in the CJ Ross class of scoring.

NELSON VAZQUEZ

Andre Ward, the former pound-for-pound king, was one of them.

He said: “Judge Nelson Vazquez needs to be sat down. That’s wasn’t a mistake. That’s incompetence!”

A solid shout from Ward, but looking at Vazquez’s tenure of 961 bouts over the past decade, there hasn’t been any real standout shenanigans from him.

There’s a couple you could argue, but on the whole, Vazquez seems to be a decent judge of a fight.

I mean, he rightfully was the only judge to score Amir Khan vs. Lamont Peterson in favor of the Briton, who looked to have done enough in that fight.

Vazquez got overruled by two others who saw it 113-112 to Peterson.

Indeed that’s enough to know it wasn’t merely a brain fart?

But all jokes aside, maybe sanctioning bodies need to think about asking older judges to take a re-test every year once they reach a certain age?

After all, Nelson Vazquez is 69 years old.

Nothing prior had made that kind of a significant impact. The way his score alone robbed Castano of a potential undisputed super-welterweight reign.

WBN’s Dan Rafael certainly thought he did.

“117-111 Charlo is a disgrace,” said Dan, before following that up with: “I have obtained the 911 call reporting a robbery in progress in San Antonio!”

The next day, he added: “Brian Castano should be the undisputed junior middleweight world champion today. That is all.”

When a fan asked his opinion, Rafael responded: “Sure as hell wasn’t 117-111.

“Other than Nelson Vazquez, I have yet to encounter ANYONE who outright had Charlo WINNING, much less 9-3.”

CHARLO vs. CASTANO II

Charlo got edged out in the fight. We all saw what happened. But then you could argue that of many close bouts.

Stephen Espinoza of Showtime summed up what transpired.

“Lots of debate regarding Charlo vs. Castano, but this is one take we should all be able to agree on: it was a high-quality, all-action fight between the two best boxers in the division.

“Among the best the sport can offer. (FOY so far, IMO.) And Vazquez’s card was terrible.”

All organizations involved should now come together and ordered an immediate rematch to give Jermell nowhere to go but up in weight.

Castano should then be given the three belts by default if Charlo does move up. At the very least, he should fight for them all in his next outing.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.