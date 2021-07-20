AJ will soon have a British heavyweight challenger breathing down his neck

July 20th, 2021

Queensberry Promotions

Anthony Joshua will soon have a British heavyweight challenger in Joe Joyce breathing down his neck for a title shot.

‘JUGGERNAUT’ Joyce rode through Wembley Park this week and confidently declared that he wants a shootout with AJ under the iconic arch of the new Wembley Stadium.

Before heading to BOXPARK Wembley to sample London’s largest VR arcade – Meetspace VR – Joyce took a lap of the national stadium and was clearly inspired by what he saw.

“AJ at Wembley Stadium for a World Title? That would be incredible.”

If Joyce KO’s the experienced brute Carlos Takam on July 24th he’ll be made mandatory challenger for the winner of the expected Joshua/Usyk September showdown, so such a clash may be well within reach.

Many in boxing have made Joe the overwhelming favourite for the fight with Takam, but ‘The Juggernut’ is taking nothing for granted.

“It’s the dimensions of him, he’s a bit shorter but he’s got a long reach and throws big looping shots.”

Despite being the underdog for his spectacular November 2020 victory over fancied prospect Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois, Joyce considers Takam a tougher fight than the one he had with the young Greenwich banger.

“He’s got good head movement, experience… it’s going to be a different kind of fight than Dubois, a tougher fight. He’s got a good chin and he can bang.”

Before the serious stuff begins next week, though, there was time for some fun at London’s premier VR gaming experience, Meetspace VR.

Flanked by his managers Sam Jones and Adam Morallee, Joe was treated to time in the Undead Arena as well as being one of the first people in the UK to play the new game, Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity.

“I like to play games, especially after training with my feet up at my desk watching something and playing at the same time,” he revealed, “but today was different. VR is a real workout!”

“We started off by rolling around on the ground, shooting zombies, it was fun. Then we played the new Far Cry VR game.

“It was a brilliant game. I’ve had fun. It’s tactical… you don’t know where you’re getting shot from and you’ve got to work together for your objectives. It’s been a good day, I’ve had a great time.”

Alas, in boxing, it can’t all be fun and games.

“I’ve got sparring tonight, another session later this week and then it’s all eyes on July 24th. Knock Carlos Takam out and then we can start thinking about Joshua at Wembley Stadium for real!”