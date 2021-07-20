Boxing Nutrition: Fat burning foods to utilize in training camp

July 20th, 2021

By Dr. Philip Goglia once again gives his advice to boxers on what are the best foods available for boxing nutrition.

Asparagus:

Asparagus contains the chemical asparagine’s. This is an alkaloid that stimulates the kidneys and improves the circulatory process. These alkaloids directly affect the cells and break down fat. It also contains a chemical that helps to remove waste from the body by breaking up the oxalic acid; this acid tends to glue fat to cells, and so by breaking the acid up, it helps to reduce fat levels.

Beets:

Beets are a strong diuretic that focuses on the liver and kidneys. Beets flush out floating body fats. They have a special iron that cleanses the corpuscles; corpuscles are blood cells that can contain fat deposits. It also contains chlorine that also helps to flush out fatty deposits. This chlorine stimulates the lymph which will clear out the fat deposits.

Brussel Sprouts:

This vegetable stimulates the glands, the pancreas especially, which releases hormones that have a cleansing effect on the cells. There are also minerals that stimulate the kidneys. Waste is released quicker and it helps to clean out the cells.

Cabbage:

This cleanses your body of waste matter because it contains sulfur¬ iodine, which helps to cleanse the mucous membrane of the stomach and intestines. Cabbage is a great food if you should have a pot belly or a middle age spread. The diuretic cabbage will help to break up the fat in this area.

Carrots:

Carrots contains carotene, a form of Vitamin A, this carotene will start a fat flushing reaction in your system. This reaction will literally wash out fat and waste quickly. The carotene will be transformed into vitamin A in the intestines and this process will create a speed up in your metabolism and cause a reaction in your cells to remove fat deposits.