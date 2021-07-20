BBBofC confirm appointment of ex-British super heavyweight champ

July 20th, 2021

British Boxing Board of Control chiefs confirmed a new appointment this week in e-super heavyweight champion Guy Williamson.

Outling the news, the BBBofC released the following:

The Stewards have appointed Mr. Guy Williamson BEM QPM as the new Vice Chairman.

Between 1977 and 1988, Guy Boxed for Fitzroy Lodge Amateur Boxing Club obtaining a number of National and International Honours.

In 1985 Guy became the National ABA Champion of Britain at Super Heavyweight. Guy retired from Amateur Boxing in 1988 to concentrate on his Police career. In 1995 he was Chief Coach to the British Police Amateur Boxing Team at the Police and Fire World Championships in Calgary.

Guy was decorated with the Queen’s Police Medal in the 2004 Queen’s Birthday Honours List ‘For exemplary leadership and outstanding conduct, embodying the qualities the Police needed to develop’. Guy retired from the Police Service having served 28 years.

For over 40 years through his involvement with the Fitzroy Lodge Boxing Club, he has played an active role in enhancing the lives of ‘disaffected youth of South London’ in relation to breaking patterns of self-destructive activities. In 2019, Guy was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to Boxing and the Community of London.

Being called to the Bar of Middle Temple in 2002, for the last nineteen years he has been employed as Criminal Law Barrister.