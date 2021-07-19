Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao II – The rumors that won’t go away

July 19th, 2021

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao continue to be in each other’s thoughts as possibilities surrounding a future rematch remain firmly on the table.

Now more likely to be an exhibition than anything else, there’s no doubting that Mayweather is on Pacquiao’s mind and vice versa.

The lingering process comes as Pacquiao prepares for another massive Pay Per View event following Mayweather’s return to the Showtime spotlight.

When they fought in 2015, Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao broke box office records with an insurmountable 4.6m buys.

Reports both could meet again in an exhibition, potentially next year, are back doing the rounds. They come on the back of jibes from both sides in the public domain.

“When I come and do an exhibition or come out and box and have some fun, I do it because I want to do it, not because I have to do it,” Mayweather said about Pacquiao.

“Whereas Pacquiao at his age, it’s sad that he has to fight. I’m financially set. I want to let everybody know this.”

Pacquiao, speaking to Power and Play, responded: “Why would I try to fight an undefeated fighter if I’m chasing the paycheck? We know this is a real fight [against Errol Spence].

“I fight because this is my passion. I love beating undefeated fighters and bringing honor to my country. I’m not like some other guys who are in it just for the money.

“Some other fighters [like Floyd Mayweather] challenge non-boxers just to get paid. I want to fight. I want to challenge the best.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs. MANNY PACQUIAO II

He continued: “I need to have stamina and good conditioning [for the Spence fight]. You have to expect more action in the ring in this fight compared to my last three contests.

“I have to make sure that my stamina is enough, so I don’t fall short in all 12 rounds.”

“If I’m fighting for the money, then I would have picked some scrub to fight.”

Asked how long he’ll fight on for as this will be crucial for when Mayweather will be on the table, Pacquiao answered: “It’s hard to say right now.

“It could be [my last professional fight], but there could also be more fights after this. I’m taking it one at a time. We can’t tell the future.”

A loss to Spence next month could see Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II accelerated even further.