Maree Boxing and Boxing Ireland announce promotional link-up

July 16th, 2021

MAREE BOXING AND BOXING IRELAND FORM PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE BIGGEST STABLE IN EUROPE

The biggest independent boxing management groups in the U.K. and Ireland are set to form a new partnership to become a leading force on the European scene.

Maree Boxing, headed up by Kevin Maree, and Boxing Ireland Promotions founder Leonard Gunning are to team up to open doors for their stable of fighters, which now extends to over 100 boxers.

Speaking about the partnership Kevin Maree said, “everyone knows how passionate I am about boxing in Ireland so this was always a natural progression.

“In the past year we have built Maree Boxing to a stable of over 80 fantastic boxers, with huge plans for some fantastic shows.

“The next step was always entering the Irish market. I couldn’t be happier then to team up with Boxing Ireland Promotions,” added Maree.

“This link up will create incredible opportunities for all our boxers. Our fighters can feature on platforms in the UK and Ireland, and vice versa.

“Our strength in numbers mean we can really open doors, and provide incredible opportunities for our fighters. We have already shown over the past year in lockdown we make things happen. With our boxers featuring on Sky Sports, BT Sports, Channel 5, Eurosport, Fightzone. This link up will provide even more opportunities and lots more shows both in UK and Ireland.

“I have worked with Leonard Gunning for many years and have really been impressed how he has kicked doors down to keep boxing going in Ireland. We have been planning this for a while and we have some really exciting plans.

“This link up will benefit boxing throughout Ireland. For any boxer serious about getting the most out of their career there’s now no better option then to join our team,” concluded an excited Maree.

Speaking about the deal Leonard Gunning said, “This is a major move in developing pathways for Irish fighters for the future. Dennis Morrison, Stephen Sharpe and I have worked hard to grow the domestic scene from scratch in Ireland and boxers can now fight regularly and develop their careers without having to move abroad.

“Irish boxing was in a dark places a few years ago. But we’ve done a lot of heavy lifting and our fighters can now reap the rewards of that work. It has taken us four years of slowly putting all the pieces together and now with Kevin on board we have access to all the top shows in the UK and beyond.

“I’ve known Kevin for over a decade, ever since the days since he was involved with training Carl Frampton. He is a guy I really trust, the first fighter I ever signed was Joe Rea and I sent him to train with Kevin in Lancashire ahead of the Prizefighter tournament and Kevin got him in the best condition of his career. His credentials as a trainer are impeccable and since he has switched hats to become a full time manager he has rapidly developed one of the biggest stables in Europe,” explained Gunning.

“Joining forces with Maree Boxing will open up so many more opportunities for our fighters and I’m really excited for the whole team to get to work.”

Multiple new fight dates will be announced in the coming days to launch this exciting new venture.