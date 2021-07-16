Deontay Wilder unfazed by Tyson Fury delay – wants “what’s owed to him”

July 16th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder remains an unwavering figure despite his heavyweight title redemption bout with Tyson Fury getting pushed back.

Fury contracted Covid-19 and has to self-isolate until Monday, meaning his training couldn’t continue properly.

The decision got taken to restart both camps and bid for a new date confirmed by Top Rank on Thursday, one week after the diagnosis of Fury.

Top Rank said: “The heavyweight trilogy showdown between WBC and lineal world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder has been postponed. The event was initially scheduled for Saturday, July 24, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“This is due to Fury’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

“The two goliaths will now meet Saturday, Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena, and live on ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV, resuming one of the great rivalries in the division’s storied history.

“Tickets purchased for July 24 will be honored for the rescheduled date.”

Vowing to be in even better shape for the new date, Fury promised to do what he did to Wilder the last time they met.

“I wanted nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait,” Fury said.

“Make no mistake. I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct. 9, and I will knock him spark out!”

DEONTAY WILDER OWED

Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s co-manager, stated there was no way the former belt-holder would face anybody else in the meantime.

After weeks of legal moves to force Fury into the fight, Wilder is in a prime position for the opportunity to take back what he lost in February 2020.

“This is what we went to arbitration for,” said Finkel. “He just wanted what was owed to him. He remains ready to reclaim his world title on Oct. 9.’’

