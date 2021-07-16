Brian Castano promises to make Jermell Charlo suffer in undisputed clash

July 16th, 2021

WBO champion Brian Castaño goes for undisputed status at super welterweight this weekend when challenging three-belt ruler Jermell Charlo.

All four [three major] 154-pound belts hang in the balance for the first time in history on Saturday, July 17, live on SHOWTIME from AT&T Center in San Antonio in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Castano, a two-time title-holder, was in a confident mood when discussing his battle with Charlo.

“I feel great. I’m having a great training camp and looking forward to stepping into the ring. This is the fight of my life, and I feel so good about it,” he said.

“This fight is such an honor and a privilege. To have the chance to unify the four belts is such a unique opportunity.

“It’s about making history. Only a few fighters have been able to achieve it and write a golden page in the history books of boxing. I plan to be the first Latino to do so.

“Fighting in San Antonio is quite big, and everybody knows that Manu Ginobili is such a hero there. We all admire and love Manu, who is one of Argentina’s best-ever in any sport.

“If you go to San Antonio and you were born in Argentina like me, you better be ready to give it your all to keep his legacy.

JERMELL CHARLO SUFFER

“It’s going to be a tough fight between two great champions. Charlo is strong and a good boxer, but he never suffered in the ring before. He will on July 17.

“My prediction is that I am going to win, and he will suffer,” added Castano.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will feature unbeaten Interim WBA Lightweight Champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero taking on Anthony Yigit in the co-main event.

Unbeaten middleweight Amilcar Vidal matching up against veteran contender Immanuwel Aleem in a 10-round bout that opens the telecast.

