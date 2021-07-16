Anthony Yarde to return on “Night of Champions” in Birmingham

July 16th, 2021

Foster vs Cunningham for the EBU, British and Commonwealth Super-Bantam Titles; Cacace vs Woodstock for the British Super Featherweight Title; Ennis-Brown vs Maxwell for the British and Commonwealth Super-Lightweight titles.

Plus, the return of Light-Heavyweight Superstar Anthony Yarde, Stoke sensation Nathan Heaney and English Bantamweight Champion Liam Davies.

Tickets on sale next week.

BRAD FOSTER will face Jason Cunningham for the British, Commonwealth and European Super-Bantamweight titles at Utlilita Arena, Birmingham on Saturday August 28, live on BT Sport.

Their eagerly awaited triple title showdown heads a stunning night of action that includes two further British championship contests.

Other big names on the blockbuster bill includes Anthony Yarde and boxing’s biggest ticket seller Nathan Heaney.

British and Commonwealth champion Foster’s promoters Queensberry wiped out their rivals when purse bids were ordered for the showdown against European title holder Cunningham (29-6, 6KOs).

Foster (14-0-2, 5 KOs) lives close to the venue in Lichfield and promoter Frank Warren is backing his legion of fans to roar him on.

Warren said: “It is one of the most evenly matched fights anywhere this year, but we want to give Brad every advantage.

“The bill is outstanding and a big local crowd could be the difference come fight night. What a fight it will be.

“I expected Brad to be facing Gamal Yafai, but Jason was exceptional when he beat him. Brad has been in fantastic form since he signed with Queensberry and it’s hard to believe he’s only 23.”

Doncaster southpaw Cunningham caused a huge upset when he snatched the European crown from Yafai in May.

Foster last fought in March when he scored a shut out points win against Alvaro Rodriguez to pick up the vacant IBF International belt.

Former World Light-Heavyweight title challenger Yarde (20-2, 19 KOs) has a warm-up ahead of his likely rematch against Commonwealth champion Lyndon Arthur, who controversially outpointed him last December.

Akeem Ennis-Brown (14-0, 1 KO) will risk his British and Commonwealth Super-Lightweight championships against Liverpool’s former amateur superstar Sam Maxwell (15-0, 11 KOs).

The Gloucester man hasn’t boxed since winning his title in a points win against Philip Bowes last September.

He had been due to face Maxwell in March, but was injured and his challenger had to be content with a points win against late sub Ben Fields.

Belfast’s Anthony Cacace (18-1, 7 KOs) will finally get to defend his British Super-Featherweight crown against Lyon Woodstock (12-2, 5 KOs).

Injuries and illness has prevented the fight taking place since it was first scheduled last August, and it promises to be a cracking 12 rounder.

In a fourth title fight Telford’s Liam Davies (9-0, 4 KOs) will make his first defence of the English Bantamweight title he won so impressively against Sean Cairns last November.

Warren added: “Ennis-Brown v Maxwell and Cacace v Woodstock fights promise and will deliver excitement for those lucky enough to be there and BT Sport viewers.

“This is a card that no one can have any complaints about.”

Stoke Middleweight Heaney(12-0, 4 KOs) will have his raucous army behind him when he boxes a ten rounder in his third fight under the Queensberry banner.

Warren hopes that next summer, Heaney will be fighting on an open air show at the bet365 Stadium, home of his beloved Stoke City.

Northampton Super-Lightweight Eithan James (5-0) will box a six rounder on the bill.

Dublin’s Willo Hayden a training partner of Conor McGregor makes his professional debut in a four round Super-Lightweight contest.

Also in four round action is Nottingham Light-Heavyweight Ezra Taylor (1-0, 1 KO) and Telford debutant Super-Lightweight Macauley Owen.