Wasserman announce three more signings as roster grows

July 15th, 2021

Wasserman Boxing is delighted to confirm the signing of three of Britain’s most exciting boxing prospects with Harvey Horn, Chloe Watson and Matty Harris penning long-term promotional deals.

Harvey Horn (8-0, 2 KOs) has big plans for the future having signed with Wasserman Boxing. The 25-year-old from London claimed silver at the European Championships in 2015 before turning over in 2017. As a professional, Horn is unbeaten in eight, capturing the WBO European Flyweight Title in his last outing with a unanimous points win over Ijaz Ahmed.

“I’m looking at World titles,” said the slick southpaw. “The heights I’ve been to as an amateur, I’d be selling myself short if I went for anything less. I’ve chosen to sign with Wasserman Boxing to help see that goal through. Within two to three fights, I see myself ready to challenge the top names in the division.”

Former GB boxer Chloe Watson is set to take the female Flyweight division by storm as she joins the professional ranks with Wasserman Boxing. The talented 21-year-old from Birkenhead is a two-time national amateur champion and Youth Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

“This is a dream deal for me,” said Watson, who is trained by British boxing legend Ricky Hatton. “I live and breathe the sport of boxing, and I’m always hungry for more. My team are first class, with Ricky Hatton coaching me, Mick Carney managing me, and now the Sauerland brothers and Wasserman Boxing promoting me, I couldn’t be more excited. This is day one of a new chapter!”

“She’s the complete package,” said Hatton. “Her style has served her really well in the amateurs and she’ll put a lot of it into practice as a professional. It’s exciting for a coach when he can see what a talent he has to work with, but more importantly knowing there’s still so much more we can add.”

Highly sought-after 6ft 8in Heavyweight prospect Matty Harris also begins his professional journey with Wasserman Boxing. Hailing from Leamington, the 21-year-old has already built a reputation as a fearsome puncher, and with the backing of Wasserman can now go from supermarket worker to superstar.

“I’m really excited to sign with Wasserman Boxing,” said Harris. “Being part of the Wasserman team is being part of the most exciting venture currently in boxing. The moves they’re making, working with the Sauerland brothers and their amazing in house set up – I couldn’t ask to be in a better place. It’s amazing to think in the last six months, I’ve gone from working in Asda to being in the same stable as Filip Hrgovic and Mairis Briedis. I can’t wait to get going!”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland is thrilled to announce the latest trio of signings as Wasserman Boxing continue to target Britain’s most exciting young talent.

“On behalf of everyone at Wasserman Boxing, I’m delighted to welcome Harvey, Chloe and Matty to the team,” said Sauerland. “We’ve set out to sign the best upcoming fighters out there. Harvey is on his way to becoming a star in the Flyweight division, while Chloe and Matty are exciting new additions to the professional game. We look forward to seeing them all in action very soon.”