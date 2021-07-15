Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III confirmed for Oct 9, tickets remain valid

July 15th, 2021

The Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder WBC heavyweight title clash is now rescheduled for Saturday, October 9, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fury and Wilder’s trilogy showdown for the lineal world championship got postponed due to Fury’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The two goliaths will now meet two and a half months later, live on ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV, resuming one of the great rivalries in the division’s storied history.

Tickets purchased for July 24 will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Discussing the situation regarding his positive test for Covid for the first time, Fury said: “I wanted nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24.

“I guess the beating will have to wait. Make no mistake. I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct. 9, and I will knock him spark out!”

Hall-Of-Fame Promoter Frank Warren added: “I’m glad that we could all agree on a new date quickly for Tyson to defend his title.

“Tyson is a fighting man, and I know how frustrated he is that he can’t compete this month. It’s such a shame to lose a fight of this magnitude to COVID.

“That said, the extra time he gets to prepare is just going to ensure he’s bigger and better than ever before.

“I’ve never been more certain that Tyson is going to deliver a spectacular performance and remain the number one Heavyweight on the planet!”

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER DELAY

World Boxing News Lead Contributor Dan Rafael got the inside scoop from inside both camps as reports surfaced one week ago today.

Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s co-manager, blasted the contraction of the virus, stating Fury didn’t take enough precautions.

“If Tyson Fury and his team did what they should have done and said they had done, this fight would be on and not off.

“Deontay did what he was supposed to. He got his two Pfizer vaccines, and so did the members of his team.

“He’s ready to go, and this is because Fury did not do what he was supposed to,” Finkel told WBN.

Fury vs. Wilder III tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.tmobilearena.com or www.axs.com.

The event is promoted by Top Rank, BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.