Covid-positive Tyson Fury gets heat for not self-isolating or wearing a mask

July 15th, 2021

@royaltyexoticcars

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is facing ongoing criticism for his refusal to self-isolate or wear a mask when roaming around Las Vegas this week.

Fury had to postpone a judge-ordered trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder last Thursday due to nine members of the gym he trained in testing positive.

If those virus contractions only got discovered on that date, Fury should be isolated from anyone until the following Monday.

Despite this guidance, “The Gypsy King” was snapped inside a Vegas hotel and visiting a car dealership. In both instances, Fury was maskless.

It already got ratified that Fury tested positive for the new and more contagious Delta Variant. This case means he must stay away from people or risk passing it on.

Top Rank, who represents Fury in the United States, still hasn’t formally announced his condition. They only offered a response at the time rumors grew.

They said: “We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team, and the status of the event has not changed to date.”

Bob Arum, the Chairman of Top Rank, has since outlined that Fury had one vaccine jab but didn’t get the second shot.

Frank Warren, the UK side of Fury’s promotional team, was more vocal and the first to clarify the situation.

“Unfortunately, they in the camp and himself got tested positive for Covid. There’s nothing we can do about it. It’s the times we live in, so the fight is postponed, pushed back.

“[It’s] Very frustrating, really frustrating for Tyson. By the time he gets into the ring, he will have been out for nearly 20 months. That’s a long, long time,” said the Queensberry Promotions head.

DEONTAY WILDER

Shelly Finkel, a representative of Wilder, exclusively spoke to WBN in the wake of the news. The New Yorker was more critical in his assessment.

“If Tyson Fury and his team did what they should have done and said they had done, this fight would be on and not off.

“Deontay did what he was supposed to. He got his two Pfizer vaccines, and so did the members of his team.

“He’s ready to go, and this is because Fury did not do what he was supposed to.”

TYSON FURY DELAY

Furthermore, whatever the case may be now, fans and media are questioning why Fury is still out and about rubbing shoulders with others, as a photo posted to Twitter suggests.

Conspiracies were already apparent even before Fury’s latest faux pas, as many Wilder supporters especially don’t believe the reasoning for delaying the fight.

It comes as Joseph Parker, who was also in camp with Fury, attended the UFC 264 event just two days after reportedly testing positive himself.

Blurred lines, for sure.