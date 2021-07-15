“I’m coming for AJ!” – Oleksandr Usyk looks an absolute heavyweight beast

July 15th, 2021

Former undisputed cruiserweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk looks an absolute beast at heavyweight in his latest warning to Anthony Joshua.

The formidable Ukrainian seems to have acclimatized fully to the top division after moving in weight on the back of complete 200-pound domination.

Usyk certainly has the “feels” for his next challenge. According to betting sites in the UK, he has more than a chance to win. Via socials, he warned Joshua in a mean pose, “I’m coming for you!” this week.

Mr. “I Am Feel” followed up a mammoth plate of food covered by WBN by shaving off his locks. You wouldn’t want to meet that man in a dark alley, one hundred percent.

We all know Joshua has weaknesses in his chin exposed by Andy Ruiz Jr., something Usyk has never shown during his time in the professional ranks.

When they meet, the consensus is Joshua has to go for the knockout. Otherwise, Usyk will be able to rack up the rounds with his superior boxing ability.

It should be some match-up. And after the disappointment of Tyson Fury vs. Joshua and Deontay Wilder in 2021, it should be the heavyweight highlight of the year so far.

HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE CLASH

Joshua vs. Usyk is slated to take place around late September or October in the UK. Due to time constraints, London’s Tottenham Stadium is likely to host unless a late switch to the Principality Stadium is secured.

Delays to the official announcement could see the weather come into play and see promoter Eddie Hearn looks towards another venue that includes a roof.

More will be revealed soon by both parties involved in the discussions.

Despite assurances by Usyk’s handler Alexander Krassyuk that, “We hope that we will sign the contract by the end of the week,” when speaking to Sky Sports, and that “Most of the issues have been coordinated and agreed,” nothing came come to fruiting since that prediction over a month ago.

Nonetheless, “Usyk’s confidence is at sky level,” according to Krassyuk’s chat with Sky. By the looks of him, he certainly should be confident he can cause an upset.

