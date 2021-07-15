Joe Joyce aiming for knockout victory over Carlos Takam

July 15th, 2021

Joe Joyce stated his intention to land the knockout when he takes on Carlos Takam in a heavyweight shootout on July 24.

Joyce will be performing at the adjacent SSE Arena and he spent the day sampling the Wembley surrounds ahead of his date with the formidable Frenchman, who will be seeking to put a first dent in the perfect 12-0 professional record of the 2016 Olympic silver medallist.

“I’ll be going for the knockout finish and that is what I am planning to do,” insisted Joyce, who has stopped 11 of his 12 opponents via KO.

Joyce knows the route to heavyweight glory that has been plotted for him. Take out Takam and he will be made mandatory challenger for the WBO world title soon to be contested between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. So the stakes are mighty high for the 35-year-old known as ‘The Juggernaut’.

“I will happily take on whoever wins, but I would love the opportunity to fight Joshua. I think he will want to fight (Tyson) Fury so we will have to see what happens there, but I am on the WBO track and looking to be made mandatory.

“I think Usyk could be a tricky fight for Joshua, but he should knock him out sooner or later you would think. It is heavyweight boxing, so you never know, but Usyk is no joke. He is an Olympic gold medallist, a very skilled southpaw, so he will probably pose Joshua problems with his good footwork and ringcraft.

“I do think Joshua will get to him, sooner or later,” added the Putney native who, given the delays involving the other leading heavies, will be bidding to put an early marker down in the division with an impressive and eye-catching display against Takam.

“Yeah and that is why I chose Takam as a good move for me. It is all about getting the right fights and I think this is one to get people talking. It will keep me ready too for when I get my turn to fight for the world title.

“He is a respected opponent who has been in with the best, like Joshua and also Chisora, who has been mentioned to fight me but I don’t think he wants it. It is going to be a great fight,” he added, pointing out that both versions of The Juggernaut could be required – the one who ploughs forward and the more nimble and skilful one we witness against Daniel Dubois.

“Maybe you will see a bit of both, depending on which Takam turns up, although I think I know what kind of style he will have. Whatever works to get me the win is what you will see. It is going to be a tough test and a real hard fight, also good stylistically to watch. So tune in!”

Pt. 2 of Joe’s trip to Wembley, featuring a visit to BOXPARK and Meetspace VR, to follow tomorrow…

Joe Joyce v Carlos Takam for the WBC Silver and WBO International titles takes place at the SSE Arena, Wembley on July 24.

Hamzah Sheeraz (12-0, 8 KOs) makes the third defence of his WBO European title against Spaniard Ezequiel Gurria (15-1, 3 KOs).

Swansea’s Chris Jenkins (22-3-3, 8 KOs) will finally defend his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles against Nottingham’s Ekow Essuman (14-0, 5 KOs) after recovering from injury.

In a well matched fourth title fight, Peacock gym ace Chris Bourke (9-0, 6 KOs) defends his WBC International super-bantamweight title against Bloxwich’s James Beech Jnr (12-1, 2 KOs).

There is also heavyweight action featuring David Adeleye (6-0, 5 KOs), while Mill Hill’s George Fox (3-0) will make his Queensberry debut. Reading super-featherweight hope Charles Frankham (2-0, 1 KO) has also been added to the stacked bill., along with ‘The Gent’ Micky Burke Jr (4-0, 1 KO) who also returns after his first stoppage victory in November last year.

Tickets are available NOW from AXS.com. Click here to buy tickets.

