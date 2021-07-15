De La Hoya’s 42-0 Mayweather chaser eyes Bivol, Canelo ponders GGG

July 15th, 2021

Sye Williams

Golden Boy’s 42-0 Floyd Mayweather chasing star Gilberto Ramirez hopes to land a massive battle against Dmitry Bivol. The target comes fast on the back of his impressive victory over Sullivan Barrera.

As Ramirez ponders Bivol, Mexican rival Canelo Alvarez faces a dilemma as ongoing talks about meeting IBF ruler Caleb Plant threaten to complicate.

Canelo may turn to an enormous trilogy encounter with Gennadiy Golovkin in September.

Regarding the undefeated “Zurdo,” Oscar De La Hoya’s new champion in the making saw his stock rise even higher. His sensational fourth-round stoppage of world title challenger Barrera (22-3, 14 KOs) turned heads.

The win positioned the gifted Mexican boxer for a world title shot in the light heavyweight division. He put all three world champions on notice.

MAYWEATHER RECORD

After notching his 42nd pro victory without a loss and moving just seven wins from equalling Mayweather, “Zurdo” drew rave reviews for his performance and overall style.

He showcased a punishing body attack, decking Barrera three different times. It’s also important to note that Barrera went the distance with Hall of Famer Andre Ward.

WBA Super World Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol didn’t finish off the Cuban until the 12th round.

The 30-year Ramirez, who made his debut under the Golden Boy banner, issued a loud statement to the three reigning world light-heavyweight champions: Bivol, Artur Beterbiev (WBC/IBF), and Joe Smith, Jr. (WBO).

Before Ramirez’s fight versus Barrera, Bivol (18-0 11 KOs) posted the following on social media: “@zurdoramirez, I’ve never avoided a challenge. Good luck to you in the fight against Barrera, and after that, let’s make it happen.”

“Zurdo” has a better shot at fighting Bivol this year than the other two world champions who get tentatively scheduled to face each other in a unification fight.

BIVOL BATTLE

Ramirez and Bivol want this fight, as do their respective camps, along with boxing fans worldwide. They’ve both also fought on DAZN as well.

“Bivol is one of my main targets,” Ramirez explained. “Both our teams have explored the fight, and they know where to find me.

“After calling me out on the internet, I’ll be surprised if he retracts from his comments; it’s boxing, and you can never be too confident until contracts are signed.

“He called me out on social media, and his side knows I’m available. If it doesn’t happen, I’m sure he would have a good reason why. But, at the end of the day, I’m 100-percent for this fight and his team is fully aware of it.”

Furthermore, will Bivol accept the challenge and fight “Zurdo”? Stay tuned – the clock’s ticking.