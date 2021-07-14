World title contender Victor Pasillas “training like a mad man” for return

Team Prince Ranch Boxing

Prince Ranch Boxing’s world title contender, “Vicious” Victor Pasillas (16-1, 9 KOs), is ripped and ready to make his ring return.

After suffering his lone loss to WBA Interim super bantamweight champion, Ra’eese “The Beast” Aleem (18-0, 12 KOs), Pasillas is determined to get back in the win column.

“I’ve been training like a madman over the past few months since I lost my first fight as a professional to Aleem,” said Pasillas. “Losing has not sat well with me and I’m hungrier then ever to get back in the ring. Going into my last fight I spend most of training camp trying to lose weight, so I learned my lesson. I definitely want my rematch with Aleem, but I know I must work my way back to that fight.”

“What happened that night was an aberration and did not reflect the type of fighter I am. We had some setbacks during training camp, that I don’t foresee ever happening again. Although nobody likes to lose, there is always a silver lining, and I found mine.

Pasillas, who had an electrifying performance against Ranfis Encarnacion (18-2, 14 KOs) before his defeat to Aleem, a bout shown live of FS1, vows to become a world champion. Encarnacion was undefeated at the time.

“I know I got what it takes to become a world champion,” continued Pasillas, who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing. “I’m willing to fight anyone at featherweight or super bantamweight. I’m never going to let myself get heavy in between fights again.

“I’m hoping to get a fight by the end of summer. I’m going to do everything in my power to get back into title contention. I just want to say thank you to my lord and savior Jesus Christ , my beautiful family, my team and friends, and all my supporters. Vicious Vic Pasillas will be back!”