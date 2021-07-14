Pre-existing condition caused death of tragic 29-year-old Seb Eubank

July 14th, 2021

@sebeubank

Seb Eubank was a 29-year-old fighter who looked as though he could go fifteen rounds with the best of them. Super-fit and with a physique many could only dream of having.

The son of former world champion Chris Eubank and brother of current British star Chris Eubank Jr. had the world at his fists. He could be whatever he wanted to be.

But tragedy struck last week as Seb Eubank enjoyed a swim near the beach at his home in Dubai. The soon-to-be thirty-year-old suffered a massive heart attack.

Unlike when Christian Eriksen collapsed at Euro 2020 and help was just meters away, nobody was around to help Seb.

Even if they were, the chances are he still would have died, and he was found soon after.

SEB EUBANK WIDOW

Seb’s widow Salma Abdelati released a statement confirming the events, having spoken to the authorities about how Seb sadly passed away.

“Dubai police and the coroner have confirmed that after a full post-mortem Sebastian Eubank tragically died from a massive heart attack whilst in the sea.

“He probably could not have been saved even if out of the water. There was evidence of a pre-existing heart condition we were all unaware of.

“While still very painful, it is of some comfort that Sebastian died after having one of his favorite meals with one of his closest friends whilst doing his favorite thing at his favorite place in Dubai, where he often went swimming.

“He was standing in the water close to shore watching the sunset at Cove Beach in Dubai.

“I am grateful that he was able to spend a few short and happy weeks with his son before his death.

“I would like to express my profound gratitude to the Dubai coroner for conducting a swift and thorough investigation.

“Also to Dubai police and in particular the victim support department for their help and support at this difficult time.”

WBN would like to offer condolences to the entire Eubank family once again.

