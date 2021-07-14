Eddie Hearn might just have put the final nail in the Fury vs. Joshua coffin

July 14th, 2021

Dave Thompson / Matchroom Boxing

Eddie Hearn is no shrinking violet. The Matchroom boss never holds back with his views. But this one may have been highly detrimental to a fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Kicking Fury while he’s down with Covid, contemplating the loss of a July 24th payday against Deontay Wilder, and facing up to the fact that he’s been out of action another two years in his on-off career, Hearn didn’t miss the opportunity to lay the boot in.

Hearn joined conspiracy theorists who posted online that Fury vs. Wilder III got delayed due to insufficient tickets sales, not a Covid outbreak.

But as WBN’s Dan Rafael reported, up to nine people in the camp tested positive for the deadly virus.

Nonetheless, Hearn aired his views that could be damaging to Fury wanting to work with the Essex man in the future.

“There was no broadcaster in the UK announced. Tyson Fury has a contract with BT [Sport], but they never announced the fight. They sold no tickets,” Hearn stated when offering his opinion to the DAZN Boxing Show.

Regarding tickets, Hearn joined several detractors taking to forums and social media who wanted to point to online sales at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

When Fury vs. Wilder III got pushed back, only two weeks remained until fight night.

Hearn pointed out: “Basically, you could go online and check. I don’t know whether it was twenty-five or thirty percent [it looked more than that when WBN checked] of the tickets have been sold, but that’s disastrous.”

EDDIE HEARN on FURY vs. WILDER PPV

Going further, Hearn then turned his attention to the PPV figures, of which Fury vs. Wilder II claimed over one million, including online sales.

This time around, anything over half a million would be a success due to the nature of Fury’s win in the rematch.

Pouring cold water before the fight even got off the ground, Hearn stated: “There was no hype. This [event] was going to do very, very poor pay-per-view numbers.”

Fury, who has a history of blasting Eddie Hearn in the public eye, will not take kindly to this scorn. “The Gypsy King” was deep in conversations to face Hearn’s prized fighter AJ before mediation ruled he had to battle Wilder again.

There’s no doubting that this will only serve to cause even more tension between the pair. It will then be up to Fury whether he forgives Hearn enough to re-negotiate.

Don’t bet on it, though.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.