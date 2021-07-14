Charlo vs. Castano undercard news / Benavidez vs. Uzcategui on Aug 28

July 14th, 2021

News on the Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano undercard and a world title eliminator featuring David Benavidez is confirmed.

Premier Boxing Champions outlined further details.

Unbeaten super welterweight contender Bakhram Murtazaliev and unbeaten prospects Pablo Rubio Jr. and Amed Medina will compete in separate attractions.

They highlight the non-televised undercard lineup this Saturday, July 17, from AT&T Center in San Antonio in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Murtazaliev will compete in an eight-round showdown against Massachusetts’ Khiary Gray.

At the same time, the Los Angeles-native Rubio Jr. (12-0, 4 KOs) faces Bryan, Texas native Eric Manríquez (7-11-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight duel.

Plus, the 18-year-old featherweight Medina (2-0, 2 KOs) battles South Carolina’s Reginald Hinson (1-0) in a four-round fight.

The non-televised action will also see Rio, Texas-born heavyweight Robert Zavala Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round bout against San Antonio’s Levi West and Victoria, Texas-native Xavier Núñez (1-0, 1 KO) stepping into the ring for a four-round attraction.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The hard-hitting unified champion Jermell Charlo will head it headlined and the exciting Argentine Brian Castaño going toe-toe. The super welterweight championship belts are on the line for the first time in the four-belt era.

In the co-main event, Interim WBA Lightweight Champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero will now take on 135-pound contender Anthony Yigit. Yigit replaces Austin Dulay, who was originally scheduled to face Romero but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Rounding out the televised attractions, unbeaten middleweight Amilcar Vidal matches up against veteran contender Immanuwel Aleem in a 10-round bout that opens the telecast.

Tickets for the live event, which Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions promote, are on sale now and can be purchased through www.attcenter.com.

Originally from Russia and now fighting out of Oxnard, California, Murtazaliev (18-0, 14 KOs) has risen the rankings since turning pro in 2014.

The 28-year-old first debuted in the U.S. in 2016, scoring victories over then unbeaten fighters Botirsher Obidov and Alex Duarte within his first year stateside. After earning three wins in 2019, Murtazaliev stopped veteran Manny Woods in his last outing in September 2020.

He will be opposed by Worcester, Massachusetts’ Gray (16-5, 12 KOs), who was unbeaten in his first 13 fights after turning pro in 2014.

Most recently, Gray dropped a March 2019 contest against veteran contender Gary O’Sullivan.

DAVID BENAVIDEZ

Unbeaten two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez will enter the ring for a homecoming fight in his native Phoenix.

He takes on former champion Jose Uzcategui in a WBC 168-pound title eliminator live. The bout is live on SHOWTIME Saturday, August 28, from Phoenix Suns Arena, headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Tickets for the live event, which Sampson Boxing and TGB Promotions promote, go on sale Thursday, July 15 at 12 p.m. PT and will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster.com.