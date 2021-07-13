“I am very full” Usyk’s insane plate of food ahead of heavyweight title shot

July 13th, 2021

@usykaa

Former cruiserweight world champion and current heavyweight number one contender Oleksandr Usyk intends to beef up ahead of his title shot.

This weekend, the Ukrainian took to Instagram to show off a tremendous amount of food on his plate as he prepares to face Anthony Joshua this fall.

Mr. “I am Feel” boasted at least seven pounds worth of meat and two veggies in what seemed to be an episode of Man vs. Food.

OLEKSANDR USYK CHANCE

Usyk needs to be at his most significant and best to dethrone Joshua of his heavyweight title belts. The 34-year-old earned his chance by winning the World Boxing Super Series.

Since then, he’s patiently waited for his opportunity, which is due to come in the next few months.

A date of September 25th [the most likely of two] at Tottenham’s new football stadium is being bandied around after AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn revealed plans last week.

“I trust Alexander Krassyuk [Usyk’s promoter] a lot more than I do Bob Arum. There’s no ulterior motive here,” Hearn said, according to talkSPORT about the failed Joshua vs. Tyson Fury battle.

“Usyk wants to fight AJ. AJ wants to fight Usyk. He knows he wants to preserve his belts and to do that. He has to beat Usyk.

“So September 18, September 25, Spurs or Wembley.”

On restrictions easing in the UK despite a massive rise in Covid-19 cases, Hearn added: “The world’s going back to normal, and we need to return to normality as well.

“We want to see a full-up Spurs or Wembley for AJ vs. Usyk. It’s a tremendous fight, and it deserves it.”

HEAVYWEIGHT PPV

UK Pay Per View will retake center stage as Joshua and Usyk collide on Sky Sports Box Office. Joshua has one fight left of his deal with Sky, which begs the question, “what happens next?” due to promoter Hearn’s deal with DAZN.

Matchroom Boxing made a move to DAZN after over ten years with Hearn under the Sky Sports banner. Joshua may ready to renew his deal with Sky, though, to keep himself on PPV for the foreseeable future.

