Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Induction delayed again due to pandemic

July 13th, 2021

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame regretfully announces postponement of its 2020 & 2021 induction Weekend until summer/fall of 2022.

The severity of the Coronavirus Pandemic and the subsequent uncertainty resulting from it, caused NVBHOF President and CEO Michelle Corrales-Lewis to make the announcement.

Ms. Corrales-Lewis stated: “We waited as long as possible before making this difficult final decision. Our induction weekend features numerous events that require close proximity of our devoted boxing fans with honorees.

“Hundreds of fans mix with our inductees, champions, and celebrities where hand-shaking, hugging, picture-taking, autograph-signing, and close-in dining are all part of the experience.

“We do not want to reduce the quality and emotion of the weekend for our Inductees, and certainly do not want to put anyone’s health in jeopardy because of the nature of our event.”

Even though Las Vegas has reopened the lack of lead time to obtain adequate sponsorship and our inability to host smaller fundraising events that help support and cover the Induction weekend expenses has caused this decision.

The 2020 Class of Inductees will be augmented by additional names comprising the 2021 Class, and both will be celebrated in the most spectacular event in NVBHOF’s history next summer/fall. The 2020 Inductees are: Andre Ward, James Toney, Miguel Cotto, Fernando Vargas, Clarence “Bones” Adams, Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson, Azumah Nelson, Julian Jackson, Jose Luis Castillo, Danny “Little Red” Lopez, Carlos Padilla, Jose Sulaiman, Lorenzo Fertitta, and Sammy Macias.

While the 2021 Class will be announced soon and one of our fun fan events surrounding the much welcomed live Boxing events happening in Las Vegas.

We will closely monitor Federal, State and Local guidelines in future months and then announce details. All decisions will be guided by our top priority being the health and safety of those who attend our events.

The NVBHOF, a charitable 501-c-3 non-profit, is unable to hold normal fund-raising events because of the pandemic, and also had to close its museum. We request continued support through donations which can be made on our website.