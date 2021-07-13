Michael Lee vs. Romain Tomas tops 2300 Arena on August 7th

July 13th, 2021

After a successful Philadelphia promotional debut in April, that saw two-sold out shows featuring action packed fights of a day-night doubleheader, Jeter Promotions will be back at the 2300 Arena on Saturday night, August 7th.

In the main event Michael Lee will take on Romain Tomas in a scheduled six-round welterweight bout.

Lee of Orange, New Jersey, has a record of 8-1 with six knockouts. The 25 year-old is a three-year pro, who is coming off a third-round stoppage over Roy McGill on April 24th at the 2300 Arena.

Tomas of Brooklyn, New York, has a record of 8-3 with one knockout. Tomas is a five-year professional, and has a win over previously undefeated Omar Bodoy (7-0).

Tomas is coming off a decision loss to highly regarded Victor Padilla on October 4, 2019 at the 2300 Arena.

In a four-round light heavyweight bout, Charles Brewer Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) of Pennsauken, NJ takes on Carl Murphy (2-3, 2 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA.

Also seeing action in four-round bouts will be featherweight Brandon Chambers (4-0-1, 2 KOs) of Gwynn Oak, Md; lightweight Naheem Parker (2-0, 1 KO) of Camden, NJ; super lightweight Tyhler Williams (4-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia; super welterweight Victor Williams (1-0, 1 KO) of Washington, DC; bantamweight John Leonardo (2-0-1, 2 KOs) of Englishtown, NJ; super middleweight and Penn State graduate AJ Williams (3-1, 2 KOs) of Cockeysville, MD; super featherweight Blaze Fidler Hernandez (1-0-1 of Arnold, MD); super bantamweight Jaqeem Hutcherson (1-0) of Forestville, MD; pro debuting super welterweight Matthew Castro of Glendale, NY; lightweight Raymond Cuadrado (1-0, 1 KO) of Ridgewood, NJ and lightweight Evan Harker (0-1) of Baltimore, MD

Tickets can be purchased at the 2300 Arena and can be purchased for $100.