Joahnys Argilagos moves to 7-0 with a dominant points victory

July 13th, 2021

Team Jesse Rodriguez

Undefeated bantamweight prospect, Joahnys Argilagos (7-0, 3 KOs), who is managed by Jesse Rodriguez, was victorious this past Friday, July 9, 2021, against a game Juan Pablo Meza (4-2, 1 KO).

Fighting in his first 8-round bout, Argilagos dominated the entire fight, winning every round on two of the judge’s scorecards. The event, titled “GOT TALENT XIII”, was promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions.

From the opening round, Argilagos, a 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist, used his exceptional boxing ability to land punches on Meza from multiple angles. Argilagos was in control throughout the bout and was surprised that Meza made it to the final bell. Scorecards read 80-72 twice and 78-74, all in favor of Argilagos.

“I give Meza a lot of respect for making it to the end of the fight,” said Argilagos. “I was hitting him with a lot of clean shots, and he wouldn’t go down. I had him hurt on multiple occasions, but he showed a lot of determination, and continued to survive. I’m happy with my performance and being that this was my first eight round bout, I’m looking forward to my first ten rounder, which might be by the end of this year.”

“Argilagos’ talent was on display and everyone watching in Miami can see that he has the pedigree to become a force in the bantamweight division,” stated manager Jesse Rodriguez. “We have a potential TV fight that is on the table for August, and if we get that fight, more people will get to see this kids’ incredible talent.”

Now back in Las Vegas, Argilagos will immediately start training with coach Pedro Roque, at the Prince Ranch Boxing gym.

“My body feels great, and I’ll be right bac in the gym as I came out of this fight with no injuries,” continued Argilagos. “If all goes as planned, I’ll be back in the ring next month. I’m ready to fight anyone they put in front of me.”