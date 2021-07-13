Devin Haney continues to give back to the community during fight down time

July 13th, 2021

Devin Haney Promotions

Undefeated WBC Lightweight champion, Devin “The Dream” Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) continues to give back to the community with his philanthropy work, as he feeds homeless young adults at the Covenant House Texas (CTH) in Houston.

“In between fights, the thing I like doing most is giving back to those less fortunate”. This week I made an appearance with my team to the Covenant House in Houston, Texas,” said Haney.

“It’s important to give back the pandemic has affected everyone. We spent time and fed the CHT residents with a catered dinner from my must go to restaurant when I’m in Houston “The Turkey Hut”, This is my generation at CHT and I love to try and support and inspire them every chance I get.

The Covenant House Texas, a faith-based organization, opened its doors in 1983 to provide shelter for homeless, abused and abandoned youth ages 18 – 24.

After more than 35 years of service, CHT offers an extensive continuum of care model for homeless youth including mental health and substance abuse counseling, educational and vocational training, transitional and permanent living programs, street outreach and prevention, pastoral ministry and parenting classes in addition to providing the basic necessities of food, clothing, medical care and safe shelter from the streets for youth in crisis.

Haney, a young entrepreneur outside the ring has been making wise business moves with aspirations of opening his own youth center.

“I’ve made some really smart investments over the past few years, and I can see myself doing more charitable work. Haney continued. “It brings me great joy to help others. I’m very grateful and want to thank the staff at CTH for letting me be part of their world.”