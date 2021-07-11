Ex-sparring partner calls for Tyson Fury to be stripped of heavyweight title

July 11th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury’s former sparring partner Dillian Whyte has called for the WBC heavyweight champion to be stripped of the green and gold belt.

Dillian Whyte, who trained with Fury in many camps early on during his career, wants the World Boxing Council to act following a Covid delay.

Fury was due to face old rival Deontay Wilder on July 24th in a championship defense taking place in Las Vegas.

As interim belt holder, Whyte believes the belt should now pass to him, and Fury should be subsequently stripped for placing the strap on hold.

“This is why they have the interim champion,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“When stuff like this happens and fights fall through, and the champion is injured or can’t fight, or for whatever reason can’t defend the title, then the interim champion steps up.

“Make me world champion, I’ll fight Wilder as a world champion, and the winner of that fights Tyson Fury. And then the winner of that fight, Anthony Joshua, for the undisputed.

“That is where everything is solved with one action,” he added.

At present, the WBC is yet to inform Whyte he’s the mandatory challenger officially. This is partly due to Alexander Povetkin knocking Whyte out on either side of his last two victories.

Whyte is the interim champion, but Wilder holds the number one and current mandatory spot as the previous challenger.

HEAVYWEIGHT SITUATION

Therefore, “The Bodysnatcher” has little to no claim for a shot at the title until the Fury vs. Wilder situation is resolved.

Promoter Frank Warren hopes the fight can be rescheduled in the fall.

“It’s looking [to be] some time in October, which is a great shame it’s been postponed, but it is what it is,” Warren said.

“Unfortunately, they in the camp and himself got tested positive for Covid. There’s nothing we can do about it. It’s the times we live in, so the fight is postponed, pushed back.

“[It’s] Very frustrating, really frustrating for Tyson. By the time he gets into the ring, he will have been out for nearly 20 months. That’s a long, long time.”