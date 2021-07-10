Freddie Roach talks Manny Pacquiao training as VADA test Senator again

July 10th, 2021

Manny Pacquiao got tested by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency for the second time in a week as trainer Freddie Roach praised the “Pacman.” in L.A.

Days removed from flying worldwide, the eight-division world champion and boxer laureate Senator, hailing from Sarangani Province in the Philippines, had the headgear on and sparred four rounds with two taller and younger southpaws.

On Thursday, the work took place at the world-famous Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, Calif.

The small audience that observed the session included two people assigned by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) to collect a blood sample following his workout – the second time VADA has tested Manny this week.

Manny has powered his way through jet lag to train two to three hours daily at Wild Card every afternoon while starting most mornings with runs at either Pan Pacific Park or running straight up the hills of Griffith Park to the iconic Hollywood Sign, followed by a series of 1,000 sit-ups.

It is an extraordinary feat for any athlete, but for the 42-year-old amazin’ Manny, it is just a walk in the park.

“Manny lives for the challenge and the competition. He loves hearing that the Las Vegas odds and the media favor Errol Spence,” said Freddie.

“Manny knows it’s a tough fight – probably his toughest – but that’s why he began his conditioning so early in the Philippines. Usually, jet lag keeps him out of the gym for one day the first week he arrives in Los Angeles. Not this time. He has been here every day, training two and a half to three hours each afternoon.

MANNY PACQUIAO SPARRING

“I usually hold off sparring the first week, but Manny insisted on sparring yesterday, so we brought in Maurice Lee (5’11) and Alexis Rocha (5’10), who went two rounds each with Manny. Manny has achieved so much in his boxing career and his life.

“But everyone in camp can sense this fight has a special meaning. It is not just about beating a top pound-for-pound fighter or winning more titles.

“This time, it’s all about boxing immortality for Manny Pacquiao.

“I am a Red Sox fan, and I can tell he wants to go out like Ted Williams did, hitting a home run in his last at-bat. By the way, Ted Williams was also 42 when he did that.”

In a blockbuster championship, Manny takes on undefeated unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs), from Desoto, Texas showdown that headlines a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pay-per-view will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.