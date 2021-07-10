Manager: Jean Pascal hopes to re-enroll in VADA testing ‘down the line’

July 10th, 2021

Stephanie Trapp

According to his manager, Jean Pascal intends to work with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency program in the future, according to his manager.

The news comes after Pascal got handed a six-month suspension and losing the secondary championship in his possession.

WBN initially reported that Pascal had re-enrolled. It turns out the translation from an interview Greg Leon did with the Journal de Montreal was incorrect.

The initial translation sent to WBN read: “Jean has just signed up again with VADA to be randomly tested in the next year.

“The only way he can get back into the ring is to prove himself clean again.

“Thereafter, his next performance will dictate his future in boxing.”

Correcting WBN via social media, Leon stated this wasn’t the case, as did Dr. Margaret Goodman of VADA when contacting World Boxing News directly.

Leon stated: “This is false. JP has not enrolled yet.

“But I’m working on it with Margaret [Goodman] and VADA. The news will follow down the line.”

WBN’s Dan Rafael broke the original story of Pascal’s shocking series of positivity from VADA testing for his clash with Badou Jack.

A total of four substances got found as Pascal lost out on a place on the Floyd Mayweather exhibition undercard against “The Ripper.”

JEAN PASCAL BAN

Banned for six months and stripped of his secondary WBA light-heavyweight title, Leon assured fans Pascal was shocked at the findings.

“Our biggest surprise, in this case, was to receive positive test results on May 28th. It blew me away.

“Honestly, I don’t think Jean did anything voluntarily. Love or hate Jean. He’s not stupid.

“When we received the form for the doping tests in preparation for the fight against Badou Jack, I didn’t need to ask him if he wanted to take the tests.

“He never mentioned to me that there was a problem either.

“Right now, no matter what we say or write, people won’t believe it. What is important now is the continuation of things.”

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.