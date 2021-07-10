Jean Pascal set to comment as title is stripped amid six-month PED ban

July 10th, 2021

Stephanie Trapp

Jean Pascal is preparing to make a statement in the coming days after being given a six-month suspension and losing the secondary championship in his possession.

WBN’s Dan Rafael broke the news of Pascal’s shocking series of positivity from VADA testing for his clash with Badou Jack.

A total of four substances were found as Pascal lost out on a place on the Floyd Mayweather exhibition undercard against “The Ripper.”

After previously denying any wrongdoing, Pascal is preparing a statement to admit his part in the disaster.

Manager Greg Leon discussed the matter this weekend as the punishments got dished out.

“The WBA sent us a letter, and the sanction was what we expected,” Leon told the Journal de Montreal.

“Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller had been given a six-month suspension, and the same was expected for Jean.

“Our biggest surprise, in this case, was to receive positive test results on May 28th. It blew me away. ”

On Pascal’s guilt, Leon added: “Honestly, I don’t think Jean did anything voluntarily. Love or hate Jean. He’s not stupid.

“When we received the form for the doping tests in preparation for the fight against Badou Jack, I didn’t need to ask him if he wanted to take the tests.

“He never mentioned to me that there was a problem either.

“Right now, no matter what we say or write, people won’t believe it. What is important now is the continuation of things.”

JEAN PASCAL TIME

At the age of 38, time is running out for Pascal to make an impression at the pinnacle of the sport once again. Jack certainly won’t be willing to agree to the rematch again.

As for the fans, they might forgive Pascal somewhere down the line should his statement include admission and regret before his return.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.