Gilberto Ramirez eight away from Floyd Mayweather record after TKO

July 10th, 2021

Sye Williams

Talented contender Gilberto Ramirez moved just eight wins from Floyd Mayweather’s record of 50-0 with a victory on Friday night in California.

The Mexican warrior, nicknamed “Zurdo,” scored a fourth-round knockout victory against Cuban contender Sullivan Barrera (22-4, 14 KOs).

His Golden Boy debut at Banc of California Stadium in a spectacular bout streamed live on DAZN.

Zurdo ended matters at 1:38 of the aforementioned round.

“I think my performance was great,” said Zurdo Ramirez. “I was training for the body shot. And I think it was beautiful. At 175 pounds, everyone saw a better Zurdo Ramirez.

“This is my division. I’m going to take the souls of all the champions in the 175-pound division.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER 50

Mayweather retired from boxing on the magical 50 marker having been sanctioned to box Conor McGregor professionally despite the event really being an exhibition.

Nonetheless, Oscar De La Hoya has made it his mission to make sure Ramirez overhauls that number. He needs nine more to do so.

RESULTS

Joseph Diaz Jr. (32-1-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California, captured the WBC Interim Lightweight World Championship.

He defeated Dominican former two-division world champion Javier Fortuna (36-3-1, 25 KOs) unanimously in the co-main event.

“Javier Fortuna was a warrior,” said Joseph Diaz Jr., “I thought I would easily land body shots. But he’s a slick defensive fighter.

“He’s very talented. I wish him the best, and I hope he continues. When I saw the cut, I hoped it wasn’t as bad as the Tevin Farmer fight.

“It wasn’t, so I just dictated the pace from then on. I can fight all the big names, Ryan Garcia or Tevin Farmer.”

Earlier, Seniesa Estrada (21-0, 8 KOs) of East Los Angeles, California, captured the WBO Light Flyweight World Title.

She scored a 10-round unanimous decision victory against Japanese warrior Tenkai Tsunami (28-13-1, 16 KOs).