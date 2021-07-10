Floyd Mayweather to help “my people” Errol Spence beat Manny Pacquiao

July 10th, 2021

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has predictably sided with Errol Spence and offered to help the welterweight champion defeat old foe, Manny Pacquiao.

“Money” May reached out to Spence when backing the WBC and IBF champion to defend his titles with his advice successfully.

Mayweather will pick up the phone and give Spence his knowledge from beating Pacquiao in their 2015 super-fight.

Pacquiao cited a shoulder injury when losing to Mayweather on points in what remains the most lucrative event of all time.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Discussing his plans, Mayweather told Fighthype.com: “I wish both guys nothing but the best. But Errol Spence, I want to see him win.

“I’m pushing for Errol Spence to win, absolutely. That, my people.

“Actually, I’m going to call him and give him some pointers,” he added.

MANNY PACQUIAO TIPS

When speaking about Manny Pacquiao’s chances of scoring a career-defining victory at 42, Nonito Donaire Sr. and Justin Fortune saw it different.

Both men are close to Pacquiao and on friendly terms. They see Pacquiao having too much for Spence on August 21st.

“When he fights a guy with speed and power, we’ll see. I think Manny will knock him out in the early rounds. Maybe in the first six rounds, that’s the most,” Donaire also told FightHype.

“It’s very dangerous for him [Errol Spence] because for me when he fought Mikey Garcia, Mikey was way too small for him. He didn’t hurt Garcia.”

He added: “I think before Spence can react, Manny can hit him right away because of the speed. Spence doesn’t have the speed that Manny has.”

Fortune said: “Manny Pacquiao is on a different level,” to ESNews. “Manny Pacquiao is a different animal.

“It’s just the volume of Pacquiao’s punches, ferocity and speed, and the power,” he added.

Pacquiao remains a slight underdog to win against Spence, possibly only due to age disparity. Also, Pacquiao has been out of the ring for two years due to the pandemic.

Both men are deep into training camp for the clash, which has become the biggest fight of the summer after Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III got delayed.