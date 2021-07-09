WBC heavyweight ratings – July ’21: Andy Ruiz Jr. up, Oleksandr Usyk out
Andy Ruiz Jr. has moved up to the number two spot in the World Boxing Council heavyweight ratings after Oleksandr Usyk dropped out due to an impending shot at Anthony Joshua.
As is the policy with every sanctioning body, once a fighter competes for another title, they subsequently get removed.
Usyk is on the cusp of confirming a challenge against Joshua as the WBO mandatory challenger. This scenario means the WBC acted according to its rules and regulations.
It’s good news and bad for Ruiz, though. The Mexican could have been the number one contender after Deontay Wilder fought champion Tyson Fury on July 24.
Due to the fight being pushed back, likely until October, Ruiz will have to be content with moving from three to two.
Luis Ortiz also climbs a place, as does everyone else in the rankings due to the Usyk situation.
Joseph Parker is now fourth, with Joe Joyce in fifth. In the top ten are Michael Hunter, ex-European title-holder Agit Kabayel, Efe Ajagba, Filip Hrgovic, and Tony Yoka.
WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – JUNE 2021
CHAMPION: TYSON FURY
INTERIM: DILLIAN WHYTE
1 Deontay Wilder US
2 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US
3 Luis Ortiz Cuba
4 Joseph Parker New Zealand
5 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/EBU/BBBofC/COMM
6 Michael Hunter US
7 Agit Kabayel Germany
8 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US
9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia
10 Tony Yoka France
11 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS *CBP/P
12 Charles Martin US
13 Dereck Chisora GB
14 Carlos Takam Cameroon
15 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL *CBP/P
VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF
16 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria
17 Otto Wallin Sweden
18 Adam Kownacki US
19 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF
20 Hughie Fury GB
21 Murat Gassiev Russia
22 Simon Kean Canada
23 Hussein Muhamed Germany INTL Silver
24 Michael Coffie US
25 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU
26 Zhilei Zhang China
27 Steven Shaw US
28 Nathan Gorman GB
29 Junior Fa New Zealand
30 Sergey Kuzmin Russia
31 Fabio Wardley GB
32 Jermaine Franklin US
33 Joe Goodall Australia Australasia
34 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO
35 Demsey McKean Australia
36 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE
37 Peter Kadiru Germany YOUTH
38 Joe Cusumano US USNBC
39 Cassius Chaney US
40 Gerald Washington US