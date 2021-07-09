WBC heavyweight ratings – July ’21: Andy Ruiz Jr. up, Oleksandr Usyk out

July 9th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Andy Ruiz Jr. has moved up to the number two spot in the World Boxing Council heavyweight ratings after Oleksandr Usyk dropped out due to an impending shot at Anthony Joshua.

As is the policy with every sanctioning body, once a fighter competes for another title, they subsequently get removed.

Usyk is on the cusp of confirming a challenge against Joshua as the WBO mandatory challenger. This scenario means the WBC acted according to its rules and regulations.

It’s good news and bad for Ruiz, though. The Mexican could have been the number one contender after Deontay Wilder fought champion Tyson Fury on July 24.

Due to the fight being pushed back, likely until October, Ruiz will have to be content with moving from three to two.

Luis Ortiz also climbs a place, as does everyone else in the rankings due to the Usyk situation.

Joseph Parker is now fourth, with Joe Joyce in fifth. In the top ten are Michael Hunter, ex-European title-holder Agit Kabayel, Efe Ajagba, Filip Hrgovic, and Tony Yoka.

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – JUNE 2021

CHAMPION: TYSON FURY

INTERIM: DILLIAN WHYTE

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

3 Luis Ortiz Cuba

4 Joseph Parker New Zealand

5 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/EBU/BBBofC/COMM

6 Michael Hunter US

7 Agit Kabayel Germany

8 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

10 Tony Yoka France

11 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS *CBP/P

12 Charles Martin US

13 Dereck Chisora GB

14 Carlos Takam Cameroon

15 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL *CBP/P

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria

17 Otto Wallin Sweden

18 Adam Kownacki US

19 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

20 Hughie Fury GB

21 Murat Gassiev Russia

22 Simon Kean Canada

23 Hussein Muhamed Germany INTL Silver

24 Michael Coffie US

25 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU

26 Zhilei Zhang China

27 Steven Shaw US

28 Nathan Gorman GB

29 Junior Fa New Zealand

30 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

31 Fabio Wardley GB

32 Jermaine Franklin US

33 Joe Goodall Australia Australasia

34 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

35 Demsey McKean Australia

36 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE

37 Peter Kadiru Germany YOUTH

38 Joe Cusumano US USNBC

39 Cassius Chaney US

40 Gerald Washington US